Islamabad: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed memorandums of understanding in the energy and agriculture sectors, including one for a $10 billion (Dh36.73 billion) oil refinery in southwestern city of Gwadar, where China has helped build a deep water port. Saudi Arabia also signed a pact to provide Pakistan with crude oil and petroleum products on delayed payments to meets its energy needs. Saudi Arabia on Sunday said plans to invest $20 billion in Pakistan as he began a swing through Asia at a time when Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West have waned.