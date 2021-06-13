The Safe Care Headquarters Image Credit: Supplied

When and why did Safe Care set up base in Kizad?

Safe Care was set up in 2014 as we identified an opportunity to establish a dedicated medical consumable manufacturing facility in the UAE. Considering the havoc caused by a pandemic like Covid, I believe that a well-entrenched, mature, and homegrown medical consumable sector in the UAE reduces our reliance on other foreign countries for critical goods and durables.

Currently, the UAE has been airlifting all medical goods from across the world. By setting up Safe Care, our intention is to bring in more revenue for the UAE through export. Usually, the UAE exports basic plastic goods to other countries, who reprocess them into products which the UAE then imports at a premium. Being one of the world’s leading plastic exporters, the UAE has the prospect to establish a robust plastic industry. Kizad being a port and conveniently located right in the middle of Abu Dhabi and Dubai was therefore perfect for us to set up our facility.

What are the advantages that the Polymers Park offers SMEs such as Safe Care in setting up a successful business?

The Polymers Park is still a relatively fresh entity but I do believe that in time more companies that are entrenched in the plastic industry will start to set up over here, creating a supply network that will boost the industry efficiently. Kizad’s support system has been improving with time and the manner in which they are aiding new SMEs gain all the required support from different governmental organisations is commendable.

What are the challenges you surmounted while setting up base? How can Kizad improve on its value offerings?

Initially, Kizad being a new entity in the capital, it was difficult to gather support from other Abu Dhabi government agencies as Kizad was the first entity of its kind in the Capital. However, things have drastically improved since and the Kizad management is much more proactive when it comes to supporting the needs of its clients. Again, the rental rates are not something that would attract the average investor and Kizad can improve its value proposition by possibly reevaluating these rates. Kizad also needs to provide more support to its clients in terms of government agency approvals. Allowing clients to own plots within the Park would also help drum up more interest from current and prospective clientele and encourage more international companies to set up base in this region.

What’s in the offing for Safe Care at Kizad in future?