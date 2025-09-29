RS Global, MBME and XCHARGE join hands to advance China-region energy partnership

The Net Zero station is unique in that its 223 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can deliver up to a 194 kW of DC charging power while requiring only 44 kW of input. Not only does that mean maximising output while minimising input and reducing its footprint, it also makes these stations amenable to use in areas where grid capacity is limited. In addition, its battery can double its capacity up to 446 kWh, meaning the station can operate even during grid outages or with fluctuating energy demands.

Most importantly, it comes with active thermal cooling, allowing the charging stations to perform optimally even in soaring temperatures.

“This technology is very significant, because we’re seeking to find an answer to the climate challenges in the Middle East,” says Dr Ferriera. “These EV chargers can be configured to operate under the high temperatures of the region.”

A multitude of innovations

EV charging is just one of the areas of focus for RSGE during the meetings with the Chinese delegation. The company, which is a part of the Angola-based Ridge Solutions Group, is also involved in promoting eco-friendly solutions in renewable energy, such as solar infrastructure, and reducing carbon emissions in alignment with global trends towards clean energy.

But RSGE intends to diversify even further in the region, with MBME facilitating coordination to accelerate market integration. There are plans under way of forming strategic partnerships in health and wellness technology, as well as in developing a regulated blockchain platform for RWA, which was part of the discussions with members of the visiting delegation.

“We are developing a platform that takes Chinese traditional medicine and makes it modern, promoting disease prevention and chronic disease rehabilitation,” says Niu Yuejin, Chairman, China Great Wall Financial Holdings, who was part of the delegation.

“We also have an innovation – the first of its kind in the world – for dealing with diabetes, and we want to bring that technology to the region.”

Healing the world

Indeed, the ideas laid out at the meetings were holistic in their approach towards building a better future through bilateral cooperation and technology transfer.

“We are attempting to cure global warming, the disease of the Earth,” says Ma, “while Niu is trying to heal the diseases of humanity.”

For Dr Ferriera, the far-reaching vision is to some day be able to put all these innovations together in a single piece of technology. “Our goal is to make every unit multifunctional, integrating several services,” he says.