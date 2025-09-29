RS Global, MBME and XCHARGE join hands to advance China-region energy partnership

Event discusses collaborations on EV charging, health and wellness, and RWA management
A senior delegation from China was recently in Dubai for a series of landmark engagements in order to foster collaboration in sustainable energy and digital innovation between China and the region.
Hosted hand in hand by RS Global Energy, a global energy commodity trading company headquartered in the UAE, and MBME Holdings, a UAE-based investment company focused on technological innovation, together with XCharge, a high-powered Chinese EV charging solutions provider, the event was aimed at building future-oriented partnerships in cutting-edge EV charging and solar infrastructure, health and wellness, and real world asset (RWA) management.
A pivotal outcome of the meetings was the joint commitment for XCharge to provide advanced charging station models for promotional installation at select locations, enabling users in the region experience next-generation EV technology firsthand.
“The challenge of the century, and of the next coming years, is the move to green energy,” says Dr Jose Ramos Ferriera, Group Chairman of RS Global Energy (RSGE), which has bases in Lisbon, London, Peru and Brazil, in addition to the UAE. “Last year, we made the decision to join hands with XCharge, one of the best companies in the market, thereby aligning our energy business with the UAE’s sustainability goals for 2030.
“Our target is to bring the best EV charging solutions and related technology to the biggest infrastructures in the region such as ports and airports.”
RSGE is already the sole distributer for XCharge in Europe, and now brings its cutting-edge technology to the Middle East and North Africa. XCharge, a global leader in battery-integrated fast-charging solutions with hubs in Hamburg, Madrid, Texas and Beijing, will unveil its two latest DC-charger station models, the Net Zero, and the C-8 here for the first time in the near future.
“Global warming has become a very important issue for the world, and solving it is everyone’s responsibility,” says Ma Hongsheng, Chairman, XCharge Beijing, who was part of the delegation. “We have made many important advances in renewable energy systems and diversity of energy resources. Bringing this technology to the Middle East will be a benefit to us all.”
The Net Zero station is unique in that its 223 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can deliver up to a 194 kW of DC charging power while requiring only 44 kW of input. Not only does that mean maximising output while minimising input and reducing its footprint, it also makes these stations amenable to use in areas where grid capacity is limited. In addition, its battery can double its capacity up to 446 kWh, meaning the station can operate even during grid outages or with fluctuating energy demands.
Most importantly, it comes with active thermal cooling, allowing the charging stations to perform optimally even in soaring temperatures.
“This technology is very significant, because we’re seeking to find an answer to the climate challenges in the Middle East,” says Dr Ferriera. “These EV chargers can be configured to operate under the high temperatures of the region.”
EV charging is just one of the areas of focus for RSGE during the meetings with the Chinese delegation. The company, which is a part of the Angola-based Ridge Solutions Group, is also involved in promoting eco-friendly solutions in renewable energy, such as solar infrastructure, and reducing carbon emissions in alignment with global trends towards clean energy.
But RSGE intends to diversify even further in the region, with MBME facilitating coordination to accelerate market integration. There are plans under way of forming strategic partnerships in health and wellness technology, as well as in developing a regulated blockchain platform for RWA, which was part of the discussions with members of the visiting delegation.
“We are developing a platform that takes Chinese traditional medicine and makes it modern, promoting disease prevention and chronic disease rehabilitation,” says Niu Yuejin, Chairman, China Great Wall Financial Holdings, who was part of the delegation.
“We also have an innovation – the first of its kind in the world – for dealing with diabetes, and we want to bring that technology to the region.”
Indeed, the ideas laid out at the meetings were holistic in their approach towards building a better future through bilateral cooperation and technology transfer.
“We are attempting to cure global warming, the disease of the Earth,” says Ma, “while Niu is trying to heal the diseases of humanity.”
For Dr Ferriera, the far-reaching vision is to some day be able to put all these innovations together in a single piece of technology. “Our goal is to make every unit multifunctional, integrating several services,” he says.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.