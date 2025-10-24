Riva Residence wins ENR Merit Award 2025 for global residential excellence

A vision beyond architecture

From its sleek modern façade to the intelligently planned interiors, Riva Residence embodies design with purpose. The project’s architecture blends aesthetics with performance, optimising space, light and ventilation for a harmonious urban living experience.

Engineering excellence

The ENR panel recognised Riva Residence for extremely efficient mechanical and HVAC systems, ensuring superior air quality and energy efficiency; high-quality MEP finishing; and grand entry experience and well-integrated amenities, seamlessly connecting lifestyle and structure. Every element from materials to mechanical design was crafted to deliver long-term sustainability, comfort and value.

Such elements are reflective of the commitment of Vakson to building quality homes for its customers to ensure long-term asset appreciation and higher returns on investment.

Setting new standards in residential living

This award underscores Vakson Development’s legacy of trust, design excellence, and innovation built over 50 years in the UAE real estate landscape. Riva Residence isn’t just a building; it is a testament to how visionary design and engineering can redefine urban waterfront living.

“This recognition by ENR is not just a milestone for Vakson, but for Dubai’s growing reputation as a global design and construction leader,” said Kazim Vakil, Executive Director of Vakson First Property Development. “Riva Residence was built on the belief that thoughtful design, practical luxury and sustainable engineering can co-exist seamlessly.”

Founded in 1970, Vakson Development is one of the UAE’s trusted names in real estate, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Each development reflects Vakson’s core values of quality, trust and timeless design resulting in quality homes.