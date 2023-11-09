With Diwali just around the corner, the festive spirit is in full swing. While Diwali is undoubtedly a time for togetherness and sharing love, it’s also a season of giving. From thoughtful presents for the loved ones to decorations that fill your home with joy, and the essentials for hosting unforgettable family gatherings, Diwali is the season for splurging on all things that bring happiness and prosperity.

With unique offers, promotions, and dazzling new ranges, it’s a time when retailers go the extra mile to cater to shoppers looking for that perfect present or festive essential.

During Dhanteras and Diwali, jewellery stands out as the most sought-after purchase for families. Whether they are looking to treat themselves to a special piece, surprise a loved one or simply invest in precious metals to usher in good fortune, the allure of gold and silver enhances the joy of Diwali celebrations.

“Like every year we will shop for gold on this Dhanteras too, which falls on Friday. Besides being auspicious buying gold is also an investment for the future,” says 73-year old Dubai resident Harshida Sarvaiya.

Harshida Sarvaiya, Dubai resident

“Every Dhanteras I try to invest in jewellery and nowadays I buy jewellery keeping my granddaughter in mind,” she adds.

Gold shopping sees an upswing

Despite volatility in gold prices retailers expect jewellery sales to remain upbeat during the festival.

Dr B Govindan, Bhima Group

“Diwali is a big boost for jewellers in the UAE. People often save up all year round just to buy gold during the festive season,” says Dr B Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Group.

“We are hopeful this Diwali season will trigger momentum in sales and there will be an uptick in activities. It’s an auspicious day and we are expecting UAE residents to invest more in gold,” says Dr Govindan.

Bhima Jewellers has rolled out the Bring Home Deepavali offer where shoppers can win gold coins and discount vouchers; and avail diamond and gold exchange benefits.

Just in time for the festive season, Tanishq, India’s renowned jewellery brand from the Tata Group, has introduced the Dharohar or Heritage collection at its stores in the UAE. The special Diwali collection features intricately crafted gold jewellery adorned with colourful enamelwork and uncut diamonds. Tanishq also has a host of in-store offers until November 15 to celebrate Diwali.

Aditya Singh, Tanishq International Business

“Typically 30-32 per cent of total annual sales for most Indian jewellers occur during this festive quarter. Our customers are revved up to make jewellery purchases and we are already seeing walk-ins increase across our growing portfolio of boutiques in the UAE. The upsurge in demand in our new locations like Sharjah, Al Fahidi Street in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is encouraging and we are expecting to surpass expectations this season,” says Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery, Tanishq International Business, Titan Company Limited.

“The pieces we think will make an impact this season include a magnificent choker necklace set adorned with precious stones, a regal necklace set featuring intricate filigree work, an opulently classic set with kundan inlay work, and a marvellous turquoise set, along with the myriad necklace sets, bangles, bracelets, and rings. In addition to this collection, we are also likely to see the usual interest in gold bars and coins,” says Singh.

Residents shop for Diwali celebrations at Diwali Bazaar at Burjuman Mall Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Diwali top picks

In addition to the jewellery sector, clothing, grocery and food retailers have stepped up their efforts to ensure that customers have a memorable shopping experience during Diwali. In demand items in retail outlets are ethnic wear, decorative earthen lamps, candles and lights, sweets and dry fruits, snack boxes, gifting products, home décor and accessories.

Kamal Vachani, Al Maya Group

“Cooking, gathering and gifting are the critical parts of Diwali celebrations. To meet these demands, we have introduced special ranges and a variety of exclusive items and special products in our stores. We have also designed special promotions and discounts for Diwali to ensure our customers feel the excitement of the most awaited festival of the year,” says Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, adding, “From mouth-watering sweets and savouries to exquisite gift boxes, traditional diyas, lights, fruits and vegetables, premium ghee and other household items, all the festive essentials are available at our stores at unbeatable prices.”