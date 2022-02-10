Dubai: Apple will soon have a second store in Abu Dhabi - on the high-end leisure and shopping destination Al Maryah Island.
"The store will become a new place for the community to gather, learn, and find inspiration," said a statement issued by the company. "Visitors will be able to create, collaborate, and continue to experience the best of Apple, all in one place."
A special barricade was put in place at the destination to confirm the imminent Apple arrival. “With a concept of ‘creativity shines within’, the uniquely designed barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture," said the statement. "The pearl and the environment it is born out of is a great metaphor for the growth of the city, and its investment in its creative community that is driving full speed towards the future."
A well-timed expansion
Market sources say it was only a matter of time for Apple to launch a second retail destination in the city. It was earlier this month that Apple shifted to a brand new location within Yas Mall, where it first opened in 2015. The relocation came with a doubling of the store size.
UAE staff gains
Apple had been posting job vacancies in recent weeks related to its Abu Dhabi operations. At the time it was felt that these would be for the new Yas Mall location. With the confirmation of Al Maryah Island plans, Apple will be adding to its UAE workforce. At the Yas Mall, the Apple store has 100 members, which is “nearly double” on the 2015 numbers.
As for Al Maryah Island, the Apple confirmation adds to its credentials as the city’s happening shopping and leisure destination and a magnet for global brands.