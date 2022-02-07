Dubai: One of the biggest names in sanitaryware, RAK Ceramics recorded a 100 per cent plus gain in net profits for 2021 to Dh298.1 million, while revenues were up 21.8 per cent to Dh2.86 billion. The gains were led by increased demand from its home market UAE as well as in Saudi Arabia and India.
For 2021, the Board of Directors has recommended a 20 fils per share dividend, of which 10 fils was paid in October last on interim basis. They are also proposing a change in dividend policy - setting a minimum dividend payout of 20 fils annually for 2022 and to be paid on a semi-annual basis. It has also provided a commitment to pay a minimum dividend of 60 fils over the next three years.
The revised dividend policy will be "subject to factors such as business outlook, capital requirement for growth opportunities, expansion plans, optimal leverage levels and healthy cash reserves in addition to regulatory approvals".
UAE dip, Saudi gain
Slower project activity translated into a dip in RAK Ceramics’ UAE revenues, by 3.1 per cent year-on –year. But this was more than compensated by the 26.7 per cent increase in sales from Saudi Arabia. The UAE manufacturer will be hoping to keep the Saudi momentum going at these rates this year too.
In its other big market, India, the UAE company reported a revenue growth of 60.9 per cent, "underpinned by positive business sentiments, which reflected in improved profitability, despite significantly higher fuel costs".
September after payment of an interim dividend of Dh99.4m. At the end of 21, the company’s net debt to EBITDA stood at 1.94x compared to 3.25x in December 2020.