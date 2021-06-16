Shoppers at The Mirdif City Center. Consumer business in the UAE has proved resilient, dropping by 12 per cent compared to the 22 per cent decline seen by the wider economy. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, consumer business in the UAE has proved resilient, dropping by 12 per cent compared to the 22 per cent decline seen by the wider economy, according to a report by Majid Al Futtaim.

Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia launched the first in a series of quarterly updates uncovering key data, trends and insights into consumers’ behaviour patterns, spending habits and sentiment in the UAE.

The report series - State of the UAE Retail Economy - tracks the progress of the retail economy, with the first edition revealing optimism that retail in the emirates will recover strongly in 2021.

The data, which combines sales transactions and footfall in malls, shows that in the UAE, e-commerce has increased to double its 2019 level, and by February 2021, e-commerce spend had increased by 30 per cent year-on-year. It is estimated that around a quarter of the country’s electronic sales, between 7 per cent and 9 per cent of fashion purchases, and up to 8 per cent of grocery sales now happen online.

Return of optimism

The report indicates clear signs of optimism returning to the local consumer market, and the UAE is predicted to have the fastest growth within the GCC this year.

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, the report highlights that UAE residents are gaining confidence when it comes to spending. Majid Al Futtaim’s data reports an increase of 17 per cent in consumer spending from February to March 2021, and retail sales in malls showed an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year in March 2021.

“In 2020, we experienced a rapid shift from established consumer patterns to the need for emerging innovation, like e-commerce, to meet customers' changing needs. The report findings come at a time when the nation’s dedicated vaccination programme is offering a real sense of hope and confidence, following an undeniably tough year for everyone,” said Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding.

Improved tourist spending

The welcome return of tourism in the UAE has also shown promise, with tourist spending in Q1 2021 seeing a notable increase in the categories of fashion & accessories (91%), watches & jewellery (207%) and electronics (90%) compared to Q1 2019.