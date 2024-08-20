Dubai: The biggest ecommerce retailers in the UAE have signed up to a ‘compliance pledge’ to ensure the quality and safety of products sold online.

The initiative, backed by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, applies to products sold on platforms such Amazon, noon, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Jacky’s and those operated by Al-Futtaim Group (including Ikea and Ace Hardware).

The compliance pledge syncs these ecommerce platforms to the UAE’s ‘stringent standards and technical regulations’. Thus, ‘these platforms are reinforcing consumer trust and ensuring a safer shopping experience’.

“The pledge represents a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology,” said Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. “We call on all strategic partners to join our efforts in continually raising the quality and safety of products.”

The Ministry ‘encourages’ traditional sales outlets and e-commerce platforms to comply with all laws, specs and technical regulations. The process includes facilitating voluntary product recalls and informing consumers about recalled products through the ‘Manaa’ system and the National Product Conformity Program.

More retailers to sign up for online initiative