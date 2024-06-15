Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have announced an agreement with the UAE government to streamline regulatory approvals for the food and water industry, advancing AGWA (AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance), Abu Dhabi's newly launched economic cluster.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) will streamline approvals to accelerate Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global food and water hub. This will facilitate the development and commercialization of innovative solutions.

Led by ADDED and ADIO, AGWA aims to become a global hub for innovative food and water technologies. The cluster supports local suppliers and exporters, maximizes commercial opportunities, and addresses global demand while ensuring food and water security.

AGWA will support pioneers in the food and water industry to leverage innovations in alternative proteins, algae, reverse osmosis technologies, and enhance traditional food and water production and supply.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "AGWA's efforts to address the needs for sustainable water and food sources, both locally and globally, necessitate close cooperation with the federal government to achieve its goals and support the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036".

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "A United Nations report indicated that the UAE has achieved an average of 100% in providing safe drinking water and sanitation services, and 80% in integrated water resources management, which is one of the best results regionally. We are pleased to support AGWA in its mission of turning the UAE into a global hub for innovative food and water solutions."

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "Through this partnership with AGWA, we look forward to tackling food shortages and water scarcity while also contributing to building climate resilience and sustainable growth in the food and water ecosystems."

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: "Food and water security are a strategic priority for the UAE. We are pleased to partner with the relevant government entities to strengthen AGWA's efforts in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's and the wider UAE's leading role in the food and water security space. These efforts are well aligned with our ongoing initiatives supply chain resilience, self sufficiency and boosting the contribution of the F&B sector to the country's GDP in the next decade, through enhancing the quality, sustainability and competitiveness of local products."