The capital's branch of the national agency seized a 2-seater Ferrari NV 488 Pista Spider with an estimated price of 56.8 million yen ($390,000) from an owner who failed to pay their tax bill. It will hold an online auction for the car over two days next month, it said on its website.

This is not the only luxury item that the agency is auctioning off. Buyers can also bid on high-end real estate. For those looking for a destination to drive to, the agency is selling a golf course with a starting bid of 141 million yen.

In 2012, the agency auctioned a 7.5 carat diamond that started at 40 million yen. The hammer fell on that stone for 76 million yen. The most expensive non-real estate item ever sold online was a 12.07 carat diamond that started at 27 million yen and soared to 93 million yen, more than three times its initial listing.

The V8-powered 488 Pista Spider model produces more than 700 horsepower and can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km an hour in 2.8 seconds, according to Ferrari Japan's website.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc owns a custom made version of the same model. Ferrari USA's official website lists 6 of the open-top sports cars for sale with prices ranging from $679,900 to $824,895.

The agency declined to comment on the car's owner for privacy reasons. A spokesperson for Ferrari Japan declined to comment on pricing.