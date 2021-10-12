The perfect pair of walking shoes are trendy, provide cushion, shock absorption, and a steady grip for your feet. Image Credit: Pexels/Daniel Reche

There’s nothing more enjoyable than a long walk in pleasant weather. But if you are wearing the wrong kind of shoes, the experience can turn sour very quickly, with you returning home with pinched toes, blisters or worse. So, we did the research to find you the perfect pair of shoes that provide cushion, shock absorption, and a steady grip for your feet. You can check the availability of your preferred colour and size, and avail Amazon Prime’s one-day delivery if you are a Prime member. Here are our top picks for the best shoes to wear on your walks, for both men and women:

Women's shoes

1. Skechers Go Walk Joy Women’s Walking Shoes

Who’s it for?

If you are looking to correct your walking posture and to prevent aching heels, grab a pair of these Go Walk shoes by Skechers.

What’s the best part?

These are our favourite shoes for anyone experiencing knee or ankle pain. The in-sole has an air-cooled Goga mat and the mid-sole has cushioned 5GEN technology. Moreover, the Goga mat has an Ortholite comfort foam insole layer that adds long-term cushioning and high-level breathability with 5% recycled rubber content. The upper layer of the shoe is made of mesh, so it’s easy to wash. Make sure you check not just your foot’s length but also its width, to get a pair of Skechers that are best suited to the entire shape of your feet.

2. Bourge Women's Micam-103 Slip-On Shoes

Who’s it for?

If you want to quickly run some errands, meet up with a friend for coffee, or go for a short walk, this shoe is perfect for you.

What’s the best part?

This Bourge Women’s Micam is a comfortable slip-on that is available at a low price. It is likely to suit all clothes – whether you are pairing it with jeans, track pants, or even skirts. This shoe is available in four colours and has a round toe, making it easy to wear with or without socks. The outer material is made of mesh, so the shoes are convenient to wash and maintain.

3. Kundork Women’s Walking Shoes

Who’s it for?

The shoe’s wedge-shaped design is primarily for women who are experiencing severe foot pain from walking or standing for too long. These shoes are great to wear for walking, running, playing sports, dancing, and even driving.

What’s the best part?

The shoe’s arch support balances your body weight and improves your posture. The memory foam in-sole allows for air to pass, making your feet land softly on the shoe. The out-sole has irregular patterns that help increase traction on surfaces. The shoes are easy to slip into, especially when you are in a hurry. The upper part of the shoe is elastic and is made of mesh material that allows flexibility and air circulation.

4. ZOVE Women's Walking Shoes

Who’s it for?

These shoes are perfect for women who do light work-outs and run quick errands. The stretchable material makes it easy to put on.

What’s the best part?

ZOVE Women’s Walking Shoes are lightweight and easy to wear. The outer sole of the shoe has two extra pieces of anti-slip patches, which add more grip and traction. The soft mesh in the upper layer allows your feet to breathe, even after you wear it for long durations. The shoe comes in 9 different colours.

Bonus: The shoes are eligible for a 30-day free return and exchange.

5. HKR Women's Walking Shoes

Who’s it for?

This pair of shoes provides relief to women who suffer from foot-related issues, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, and other painful ailments.

What’s the best part?

The shoes are made with Active Air Technology that helps your feet breathe and move comfortably. The elastic slip-on closure of the shoe is very convenient to wear. The in-sole has arch support and memory foam that provides comfort and cushion in each step. Overall, the shoes are highly functional and are available in 12 different colours.

6. Mishansha Women's Running and Walking Shoes

Who’s it for?

For all women who believe comfort is key, but also want to look trendy. These shoes are available in 30 funky colours.

What’s the best part?

The shoe has double air cushion that increases its elasticity and provides comfort to the feet and knees. Further, the inner sole has a soft sponge that prevents the skin from chafing. This shoe comes with arch support that maintains the right foot position, and enhances comfort. The outer sole has an Oxford patch to increase friction and avoid slipping. Overall, these shoes provide great comfort and also come in attractive colours, such as fuchsia pink, bright orange, sky blue, and many others.

Men's shoes

7. Skechers Men's Go Walk Max-54601 Performance Sneaker

Who is it for?

Perfect for men who prefer to go on long, brisk walks. The shoes have specialised cushion comfort that prevents aching, sore feet after moderate exercise.

What’s the best part?

The Skechers shoe is a must-have in your shoe rack as it is designed with materials that enhance one’s walking experience. The in-sole is made of Goga Max technology which provides maximum support and cushioning for your feet, while the mid-sole is made of 5GEN cushion – meaning it’s lightweight and absorbs shock. The shoe also has extra padding for comfort. The outer part of the shoe is made of a mesh fabric, which is durable and easy to wash in a washing machine’s cold cycle. There are a range of colours available, such as black, charcoal, blue and gray.

8. Bourge Men Vega-7 Running Shoes

Who’s it for?

Best for men who need a budget-friendly slip-on shoe that is trendy and can be worn all day long. With support for walking, jogging, and running, this shoe can meet all your athletic needs.

What’s the best part?

The shoes are easy to wear and very comfortable on the feet. With a snug fit, they are round around the toe, lightweight and, with diverse colour options, could be a good match for all your clothes. The shoe is available in 13 different colours and is, overall, great value for money.

9. Adidas Run Falcon 2.0 Men’s Shoes

Who’s it for?

If you have back pain, this could be the shoe for you, as it incorporates an ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) mid-sole that helps to disperse the body weight and provide stability.

What’s the best part?

The shoe is lightweight and its outer mesh fabric ensures breathability even after you wear it for long hours. The out-sole is robust and durable as it comes with a no-sew heel. The outer layer is made of mesh material and can be washed easily. You can wear these shoes for hours at a time and not feel any strain on your feet.

10. Nike Venture Runner Men’s Sneakers

Who’s it for?

If you are looking for shoes to wear throughout the day, look no further. This shoe is great for comfort and makes you look dapper, too.

What’s the best part?

Originally a running shoe in the 1980s, Nike Venture sneakers have been modified to provide stability in every step. The new Nike Venture shoes have taken after their predecessors and have retained all the original details, with just a few additions of their own. These shoes come in 6 different colours, and have a mix of a breathable mesh upper with suede overlays. The injected pylon in the mid-sole adds lightweight cushioning and the waffle-shaped rubber sole contributes to the shoes’ traction and stability.

11. Reebok LITE 2.0 Men’s Road Running Shoe

Who’s it for?

Whether you want to go for a walk around the park or head to the nearest supermarket to buy groceries, this pair of shoes is your ideal companion – it is lightweight and provides exceptional comfort.

What’s the best part?

This shoe is a bestseller and we see why: its simple, sleek design makes it attractive to wear. The breathable upper layer is made of mesh, which keeps feet cool all day. It is available in black and white and has an ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) mid-sole and out-sole that provides cushioning to your heels.