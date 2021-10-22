Smartwatches and fitness trackers are great for tracking your fitness goals and reminding you to stay active. Image Credit: Unsplash/Luke Chesser

Whether you’re doing upper body stretches while sitting at your desk, or full-fledged cardio blasts at the gym, it would help to know the impact of your effort on your body. Get to know your body’s performance metrics, such as how many calories you burned, your pulse rate, how many steps you clocked, and the total distance you covered.

Today’s fitness trackers will do all that for you, and more. They take your workout data a step further by analysing it, providing insights, and offering incentives to help you stay active. Given all these benefits, we just had to dive right in and come up with a list of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers in the market. Many of them are Amazon Prime-eligible, so if you're a member, you can receive it the day after you purchase it! Take a look, and see if they are the right fit for you:

1. SoundPEATS Smart Watch 12

Who’s it for?

If you are a beginner to wearable technology, the SoundPEATS Smart Watch provides the perfect starter kit. You don’t need to opt for the high-end, branded contemporaries of SoundPEATS to experience the benefits of a smartwatch. This budget-friendly smartwatch has multifunctional properties, such as sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, and a pedometer, all while giving you the ability to check notifications without opening your phone.

What’s the best part?

The SoundPEATS watch features 12 sports modes, which include jogging, brisk walking, biking, climbing, spinning, and yoga. This lightweight smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch colour touch screen and five watch faces to choose from. It is IP68-certified waterproof and has a long battery life. With only two hours of charging, the smartwatch can work for up to 10 days. You can connect your SoundPEATS to Android version 4.4 and above or iOS version 8.0 and above to receive notifications on your wearable tech. The watch automatically records your sleep activity and provides a comprehensive sleep quality analysis in the SoundPEATS sports app. And it can wake you up with silent vibrating alarms. This multi-functional watch also has many practical tools, like a weather app, music controller, breath training, timer, find your phone, and reminders. There is a 38% discount going on right now.

Warranty: 1-year warranty

2. Apple Watch Series 7

Who’s it for?

This trendsetting smartwatch is great for anyone who uses an iPhone, so that they can check notifications from their smartwatch directly, instead of looking at their phones. Apple loyalists will love this watch for its simplicity in design, user interface (UI), and overall ease of use.

What’s the best part?

The new Apple Watch Series 7 has increased its screen size by 20% as compared to its predecessor and continues to be dust and water-resistant. It is convenient to use, especially if you are an iPhone user, as your entire phone is relayed on your smartwatch. You can track all your physical activities with the Apple Watch by using the Activity Rings, which show if you were cycling, running, lifting, or simply walking around the house. Apple’s latest smartwatch is making a style statement with 5 different aluminum case colours – midnight, starlight, green, blue and red. Since this smartwatch is Apple’s venture into the healthcare sector, you can measure blood oxygen, take an electrocardiogram (ECG) and get notifications regarding irregular heart rhythms. Apple watches are great for monitoring heartbeats, detecting sudden falls, and warning you about unnoticed fatal situations.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

To own an Apple Watch, you must first be an iPhone user, which makes its usage exclusive to only a certain group of people. Apple Watches also require daily charging.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh100 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh140.

3. SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4

Who’s it for?

It is great for Android phone users who want to do it all at once – track their fitness levels while performing daily tasks, like replying to notifications, controlling home devices, or checking maps on their watches rather than unlocking their phone each time. And if you love to work out with your friends, then this watch is perfect for your entire gang. You can connect with all your fitness buddies who have a Galaxy device, track each other’s progress, and even motivate each other through a live message board.

What’s the best part?

This is Samsung’s flagship watch series and is considered one of the best Android watches ever made. It has a minimal design, a stainless-steel case, and a physical rotating bezel. The Samsung smartwatch has a built-in BioActive Sensor that measures your body composition and gives you a rough idea of your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, the water content in the body, and other factors. Specifications, such as global positioning system (GPS), heart rate monitoring, and other fitness features are available on Galaxy Watch4. You can connect this smartwatch to all Android devices and not just Galaxy smartphones. The Watch4 runs Samsung’s Wear operating system (OS) and not Google’s OS, so it has enhanced performance and a battery life that lasts for two to three days. There is currently a 26% discount on this watch.

Bonus: You can buy it with 0% interest installments from select banks, and pay Dh65.40 for 12 months.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh50 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh70.

4. Fitbit Charge 4

Who’s it for?

This smartwatch works well for people who like to keep things simple by wearing a device to track their heart rate, sleep, and daily steps, rather than being bogged down by notifications from other apps. It is also ideal for those who need daily motivation, since they will be “buzzed” by their Fitbit to move their body and complete their target goals.

What’s the best part?

The one-size-fits-all Fitbit Charge 4 records a wide range of activities instantly and accurately. The Fitbit app on your phone gets automatically refreshed and the charts show comparative data for weeks. All fitness data appears as Active Zone Minutes in the app, which also takes into account the personal health data of the user. You can also connect with other Fitbit wearers through the app and motivate each other to work out. Leave your phone behind when you go on your runs, as the Fitbit comes with a built-in GPS that will show a workout intensity map of the route and the effort you took during your exercise regimen. While working out, the Fitbit Charge 4 also informs you which heart rate zone you are in, so you can assess how to better reach your fitness goals. The app calculates a sleep score and helps you maintain a healthy sleep schedule by tracking the time you slept with the lights on, the REM sleep stages, and the deep sleep stages. A single charge can make your Fitbit last for an entire week. Currently, there is a 38% discount on the Fitbit Charge 4.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The Fitbit Charge 4 can monitor around 20 different types of activities, but only six activity modes are visible at a time, on the smartwatch.

Warranty: 1-year warranty. Amazon also offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh25 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh32.

5. Xiaomi Band 5 Smart Fitness Bracelet

Who’s it for?

If you are looking for an effective smartwatch that tracks your fitness levels and fits in your budget, you are looking at the right device.

What’s the best part?

The Xiaomi Band 5 (or Mi 5) has around 11 modes, such as outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking, swimming, yoga, etc. It records your heart rate even when you are asleep, and monitors naps and REM sleep in addition to deep and light sleep. Women can track their menstrual cycles too, on the Mi 5. Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metrics have been incorporated into the Mi 5 to give you a better idea of your overall health and wellness. You need to aim to keep your PAI score above 100 to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the Mi 5 bracelet also tracks stress. The bracelet has an integrated GPS that uses location data from your phone to provide accurate distance covered, and the route taken for your runs/walks. You can also receive notifications from your phone on your Xiaomi Smart Band 5. This smartwatch also takes selfies and group photos. Although the Mi 5 band is advertised to have a battery life that lasts for 14 days, it effectively lasts only up to 7 days, which is still good enough. The charger of the Xiaomi Band 5 is magnetic and connects to the tracker via pins, so you do not need to detach the device from its band to charge it.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

Customer reviews state that the heart rate sensor acts erratically at times and does not record heart rate readings correctly. Further, since these watches don’t come with ambient lighting, the brightness of the Mi 5 Band has to be adjusted manually.

Warranty: 1-year warranty

6. Polar Unite - Waterproof Fitness Watch for Men and Women

Who’s it for?

Polar Unite is famous among runners and triathletes, owing to its precise tracking and analysis. Furthermore, if you are a beginner to working out or simply indecisive about what workout you will do for the day, Polar Unite is your best pick, as it provides recommendations for exercises.

What’s the best part?

Polar Unite features over 100 sport modes and tracks all of them. If you love to run, cycle or swim, this watch is perfect for you as it provides detailed analysis and insights after your workout. The fitness watch also suggests workouts based on your recovery rate after a night’s sleep. It factors in heart rate variability with Precision Prime sensor technology, breathing rate, and things like total sleep time and the number of interruptions you had while sleeping before suggesting an exercise routine for the day. The watch’s personalised FitSpark workout recommendations can be toggled between cardio or guided strength workouts, where you can follow the animation on the watch dial, which will show you how to do each set. It is a waterproof fitness tracker that provides inactivity alerts, tracks daily steps and calories. You can easily connect with other online fitness communities, such as Nike+ Run Club, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. There is a 10% discount on the watch.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

Polar Unite is more of a fitness tracker like Fitbit and not a full-fledged smartwatch like the Apple Watch. You can’t make calls, view apps, or make contactless payments. The touchscreen is slow to respond sometimes, and the lack of a GPS is hard to not notice. Polar Unite’s battery life lasts only for 50 hours which is very low as compared to other competitor smartwatches and fitness trackers in the market.

Bonus: You can buy it with 0% interest installments from select banks, and pay Dh52.23 for 12 months.

7. HUAWEI WATCH FIT Smartwatch

Who’s it for?

Avid gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts will love the Huawei Watch Fit. It is a simple fitness tracker to help you maintain an active lifestyle.

What’s the best part?

Huawei Watch Fit is comfortable to wear and offers 11 detailed, built-in workout tracking options such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, and elliptical training. You also have the option to add over 90 custom ones, such as yoga, spinning, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and even belly dancing. If you don’t have any workout on your mind, you can follow the built-in workouts, which are demonstrated with the use of a virtual personal trainer. The animations on the screen are easy to follow, and the watch vibrates to let you know when each set of moves start and end. The watch has an AMOLED technology display that makes darker colours look brighter in contrast. The Huawei Fit has an integrated GPS to track routes. This budget-friendly watch offers blood oxygen (SpO2) readings like the Apple Watch and has a battery life that lasts for 10 days. The watch is on offer at a 28% discount.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The Huawei Watch Fit looks and feels like a smartwatch but is essentially a fitness tracker. You can’t download apps, reply to messages on the watch itself, or play music. If you are a fan of hiking, this watch may not be for you as it does not come with an elevation-measuring altimeter.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 2-year extended warranty for Dh35.