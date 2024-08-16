Dubai: High value purchases of gold and jewellery or top-of-the-line smartphones and electronics will likely be the initial beneficiaries as visitors from India use the rupee to shop in the UAE under the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) option.

This week, the hypermarket operator LuLu rolled out UPI Payments at all its UAE stores. Visitors from India need to just scan their UPI QR code at point-of-sale machines in LuLu outlets. For this, they can use their UPI-enabled apps – using the mobile number they have in India - or the RuPay card to make payments on purchases in the UAE.

The payment is made using the funds tied to their bank accounts in India.

That is, in Indian rupees, rather than in dirham, dollar or any other currency – in cash or credit card – done in the past. The UPI is directly connected to the visitors’ bank accounts in India, and payment for a transaction here gets done instantly. Much like what those shoppers would experience if they bought anything in India.

“The UPI payment facility made available in UAE will greatly benefit over 10 million Indians who travel to the UAE every year, upgrading their convenience and boosting the local trade and economy," said V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing at LuLu Group.

UPI payment options are now available at all LuLu Group outlets in the UAE. More retailers are enabling their payment networks to allow INR based transactions. Image Credit: Supplied

Other retailers and sectors – such as hotels - in the UAE are rushing to introduce the UPI payment option for visitors from India. The 10 million visitors a year does provide the size to make the necessary investments into their payment systems.

Is UPI cost effective for Indian visitors?

According to retailer sources, the processing fees for such rupee transactions in UAE could be lower than the typical charges that payment networks such as Visa or Mastercard currently have.

“For the UAE retailer, the funds from a payment done using UPI will come at the same time,” said Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer of Jacky's Group. “The final rates for the processing charges are being negotiated.”

With UPI payment facilitation, a major hurdle for Indian tourists will be removed. One needs to examine if UPI facility could also be used for B2B payments and the corresponding related foreign exchange regulations of India - Pankaj s. Jain, Managing Director of AskPankaj Tax Advisors

Big-ticket purchases

In the coming weeks, gold and jewellery retailers in the UAE reckon they will likely be the first gainers from rupee deals. “With such rupee payments, there will be a saving for UAE jewellery merchants and which can be shared with the customers from India using UPI,” said Abdul Salam K.P., Vice-Chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which will soon put in place rupee payment options at its UAE stores.

“Shoppers in India have got quite comfortable using the UPI, and it will be the same vibes that Indian tourists will derive when shopping in the UAE. The gold trade here expects to see that happen soon.”

There will be savings for UAE jewellery merchants from UPI payments and which can be shared with the customers from India using it - Abdul Salam K.P. of Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Industry sources say that the costs involved will benefit shoppers from India and retailers here. “Suppose the visitor is planning on purchasing Rs500,000 worth of jewellery for his daughter's wedding,” said a gold retailer. “Once he decides on the spend and if that amount is available in his bank account in India, using that amount on jewellery purchases here is straight forward.

“Since that amount already is there in his account, he needn’t have to bother about the Indian tax man would think about his spending in the UAE. The tax man’s only lookout is on the money going into the account.