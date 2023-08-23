Dubai: Dubai-based canine care center, My Second Home, is set to unveil an exclusive daycare and boarding facility tailored specifically for small dogs as part of a $10 million expansion initiative.
The new establishment, situated at DIP 2, will showcase indoor aquatic features, relaxation zones, and ample play areas. This expansion is a direct response to customer preferences, particularly for a specialized venue catering to smaller breeds such as toy dogs and petite spaniels, the company said.
Just like the existing locations, the center will provide convenient pet drop-off and pick-up services.
Schedule to open in December, the 46,000 square feet pet destination will mark My Second Home’s third resort-style facility. The brand debuted its initial high-end dog care venture in Dubai Investments Park back in 2015, followed by a sibling establishment in Al Quoz in 2021.
“The upsurge in pet ownership during the pandemic - particularly of smaller dog breeds and cats – has created huge demand – which we met by building more boarding suites,” said Sean Parker, General Manager at My Second Home. “Across the DIP and Al Quoz facilities, boarding capacity has now reached 250 dogs and 40 cats.”
Every day, the boarding, daycare, grooming, and training facilities of My Second Home manage the well-being and social interactions of around 300 dogs. The original venue spans 63,000 square feet and features the world’s largest indoor free play dog park, three pools and outdoor off-leash play areas. The second offers the same services and quality across 30,000 sq ft. The new, third venue spans a total 46,000 square feet , including 35,000 square feet of indoor space.
“Bolstered by demand and feedback from our valued members, we’re ramping things up again in Dubai and exploring potential partnerships outside the UAE,” said Paul Sowerby, Co-Founder of My Second Home. “The model works - and is very portable.”