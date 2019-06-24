Image Credit: Supplied

ICD Brookfield, has signed three pre-let agreements for a total of 55,000 square feet at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai. Julius Baer, the Swiss wealth management group, Natixis, the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services company, and a global law firm have all agreed to terms in the development.

ICD Brookfield Place is a 1.1 million square foot commercial development, designed by world-renowned architects Foster and Partners, scheduled for completion in 2019. The property will be managed by Brookfield Properties and includes 990,000 square feet of office space alongside 140,000 square feet of retail space. Located in DIFC and directly connected to the Gate Avenue, ICD Brookfield Place will become a prominent office towers in Dubai and will establish a benchmark in commercial development for the region.

“As ICD Brookfield Place offers efficient and flexible workspaces as well as a wide array of well-curated retail experiences and amenities, it is a premier address for global industry leaders,” said Rob Devereux, CEO of ICD Brookfield. “We are pleased to welcome three of the world’s largest financial and professional services companies, to the development.”