Can’t shake feeling hangry while you carry on with your day? Perhaps, you’re extremely busy and need a quick break to munch on your favorite treats?

Say no more! talabat is giving customers the amazing opportunity to spoil themselves with delicious food at half the price with its ‘Super Saver’ deal. The talabat Super Saver campaign allows customers to avail 50 per cent off their order basket (capped at Dh30) whenever they place an order from the wide selection of restaurants participating in the offer. All you have to do is go to the talabat app and head to the Super Saver collection in the food category. Here are the top seven restaurants that will be part of the talabat Super Saver deal till February 7th!

Teriyaki Salmon Donburi

Mix N Match - Take a look at this menu to mix and match dishes from a wide variety of popular restaurants - you can opt for a delicious Teriyaki Salmon Donburi from Right Bite Express or Chicken Quesadillas filled with melted cheese, fajita-roasted vegetables and mexican spices from Vigilante. The menu is vast, the choice is yours!

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Chili’s - Imagine indulging in your favorite Molten Chocolate Cake (originally priced at AED52) for only AED26! Or a serving of Cajun Chicken Pasta (originally priced at AED72) for only AED36 - what an insane deal!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Ultimate Chicken - Who doesn’t love chicken? Check out Ultimate Chicken’s amazing Spicy Chicken Sandwich filled with tawook-marinated chicken, spicy fries and garlic paste - our tummies are rumbling!

Crunchy crazy rolls

Sumo Sushi and Bento - For your sushi cravings, head to Sumo Sushi and Bento for their scrumptious Crunchy Crazy prawn tempura and cucumber rolls covered with sweet chili and teriyaki sauce or build your own Bento box with sweet chili prawns, teriyaki sauce, spicy kimchi and more!

Wholesome Meal

JJ Chicken - Here’s another one for the chicken lovers: take a look at JJ Chicken’s incredible Wholesome Meal to enjoy tender JJ chicken with steaming white rice, rich lentil soup and yoghurt. Yum!

Philly Cheese Steak

Charley’s Philly Steaks - Are you in the mood for a sandwich? Or perhaps a steak? Combine the two! Check out Charley’s Philly Cheese Steak for a delicious sandwich filled with beef steak, grilled onions and melted cheese for a mouth-watering meal!

Herb Chicken Mediterranean Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Pizza - If you’re craving pizza, we’ve got you covered! Head to Papa Murphy’s for one of their scrumptious pizzas, like their Herb Chicken Mediterranean pizza, topped with grilled chicken, delicious sun dried tomatoes and tons of cheese, garlic oil and herbs! Gosh, we’re hungry!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Manoushe Street - Take a look at Manoushe Street’s amazing menu for some mouthwatering wraps, like the Buffalo Chicken wrap filled with marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and lots of cheese!