“Delivery in this part of the world is as much a convenience as it is a necessity due to adverse weather conditions for most part of the year. Honestly, aggregators are the future.” (Currently, Nando’s generates a fifth of its revenues via deliveries, and of this, nearly 75 per cent is generated and delivered through third-party service providers.) Which is why a Careem got into the delivery business, and why there are other potential operators looking to make an entry despite the marketplace already having its fair share of players.