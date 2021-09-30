From hand sanitisers to bags of chips, there are plenty of things on a typical road trip shopping list. Image Credit: Unsplash/Toni Tan

The temperatures are dropping and the open roads of the UAE are calling! But before you gather all your friends or family members into the car for your epic weekend road trip, you will definitely need supplies. From snacks for hangry passengers to power banks for phones with low batteries, it’s best to be prepared. We know you probably cannot take time out from work or the routines of weekdays to go on a shopping spree, so we’ve done the research for you. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, avail these offers with one-day delivery and get it well in time for the weekend!

Here is our list of road trip must-haves:

Castania Mixed Extra Nut 450g Can

Almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, corn, chick peas, and so much more. It’s a party in a can and something you can enjoy without feeling guilty or without getting too full before your lunch pit-stop. What’s more, it’s cholesterol free!

Doritos Sweet Chili, 12 bags

Punctuate the music you’re playing in your car with the crunch of chips, for a satisfying road trip experience. Doritos’ bestselling sweet chili chips are perfect for on-the-go snacking, and this 12-pack ensures no one will ask you to share.

Waterproof Foldable Outdoor Camping Mat

When it’s time to park the car and enjoy the mountain views of Hatta or the beaches of Fujairah, this camping and picnic mat will come in handy. It has sponge padding, is tear-resistant, and quickly folds up into a space-saving bag. It’s also waterproof and the backing is sandproof, so it’s perfect, even on damp grass or a sandy beach.

Selfie Stick Tripod

No acrobatics necessary to get a great picture with everyone in the group! This two-in-one selfie stick and tripod is perfect for capturing memories of your trip. The mount is compatible with most digital cameras and all smartphones and even rotates a full 360 degrees. You can fold it down to a compact, travel-friendly size and store it in your glove box so you are always ready for a TikTok moment.

Royalford RF6277 Vacuum Flask (3 litres)

This thick-walled thermal flask has insulation technology that locks in the temperature (both hot and cold) to preserve flavour and freshness. So, if you love glugging karak tea on all your road trip pit-stops, Royalford’s vacuum flask is the perfect tea-carrying companion. Since the lever-action top is spill-proof and the base rotates to accommodate different angles, passengers can even pour themselves a cuppa while you’re enjoying the view outside the car window.

Nescafe 2 in 1 Instant Coffee Mix Stick (pack of 25)

If there are coffee drinkers in your group, they can instead make themselves a quick cuppa with Nescafe’s instant coffee sachets. All they need is hot water!

Chupa Chips Mini Lollipops Bag

Children are not the only people who enjoy lollipops. Chupa Chips’ mini lollipops are bursting with flavours like strawberry, cherry, apple, orange and cola, and since they’re smaller than the usual size, they are ideal for a quick, sweet snack. Chupa Chips guarantees the lollipops contain 0% fat, are gluten-free, soybean-free and vegan.

JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Slate Navy

The soundtrack to your road trip doesn’t have to stop the moment you get out of range of your car’s speakers. With Bluetooth streaming, JBL’s Go 2 portable speaker allows you to play high-quality sound right from your smartphone or tablet. It’s compact, waterproof and has a rechargeable battery that supports up to 5 hours of play time. And once you’re done with your trip, you can even use it for conference calls at work.

Dettol Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitiser

Safety first, especially if you’re visiting crowded places, like restaurants or cafeterias on the way to your destination. Dettol’s hand sanitizer is ideal for on-the-go protection. It’s known to kill 99.99% of germs and is not sticky in the slightest. If you like the hand sanitiser, you can always use Amazon’s Subscribe & Save facility to get 10% discount and auto-scheduled deliveries every month.

Cosmoplast Semi Clear Plastic Storage Box

Ditch plastic bags and store all your road trip snacks, cutlery, and other items in this sturdy Cosmoplast storage box. Strong and durable, it has a latch-locking lid and wheels, making it easy to move around and perfect to store items that inevitably get crushed, like bags of chips or popcorn.

Anker Power Bank

At one point in the final stretch of every road trip, all passengers predictably fight over the charging cable connected to the car, hoping to keep their battery-depleted phones on until they get home. You don’t ever have to be in that position, because Anker’s bestselling power bank provides more than 4 charges for the iPhone 11 and almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10! Its VoltageBoost technology also allows you to optimise charges by switching to a trickle-charging mode for low-power accessories. The power bank’s massive capacity means multiple people can use it over a single road trip, and continue to use their phones, Bluetooth earphones, and other gadgets to their hearts’ delight.

Al Ain Drinking Water, 500 ml (pack of 24)

This is the one true essential for any trip. Everyone in the car can stay hydrated with Al Ain’s pack of 24 water bottles.