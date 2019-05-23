Emirates NBD Head Office at Baniyas street in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates NBD, one of the leading banks in the region, continues to receive industry recognition for its leadership in digital innovation, winning three awards at the recently held Infosys Finacle Client Innovation Awards 2019.

The awards recognise Emirates NBD’s best in-class capabilities in cloud innovation, API architecture and financial platforms, which are continually being enhanced under the bank’s Dh1 billion digital transformation programme.

Emirates NBD won “Best API-led innovation” for its ‘Bawaba’ initiative to build a comprehensive ‘Banking-as-a-Service’ platform. This included launching a dedicated API initiative in 2018, as part of a wider ambition to make cloud an integral part of the enterprise’s landscape. In just 10 months, over 250 APIs have been built independently by Emirates NBD with an ambition to build over 600 by end-2020. Through this, Emirates NBD can deliver rapid innovation through agile, scalable development internally while enabling new FinTech partnerships and distribution models externally.

Additionally, Emirates NBD received two runner-up awards from Infosys Finacle. In the Accelerated Transformation category, Emirates NBD was recognised for its ‘Core Consolidation programme.’