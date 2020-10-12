Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering investment opportunities in retail outlets located at metro stations along the 15-kilometre Route 2020, which will connect namely Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations.
These areas have a resident base of more than 270,000. There will be 40 outlets available along this stretch, apart from five kiosks.
Promise of heavy traffic
"Metro stations of Route 2020 offer a brilliant investment opportunity for entrepreneurs as they are considered high-attraction spots for shoppers and tourists on the move,” said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency at RTA. “Route 2020 can handle 46,000 riders per hour in both directions.
"According to RTA’s studies, the number of Route 2020 is projected to be used by 125,000 riders per day in 2021 and shoot up to about 275,000 riders per day by 2030. Studies also revealed that Expo Station is expected to witness 35,000 visitors per day during weekdays, and 47,000 visitors per day during weekends.
"This number accounts for about 29 per cent of the total expected daily visitors of Expo.”
Route 2020 includes the biggest station in the Dubai Metro network, which is the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station. It cover 27,000 square metres and can handle up to 250,000 riders per day.