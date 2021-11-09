Dubai: The Dubai-owned ecommerce portal Dubuy.com has expanded its reach into a third market in Africa – the all-too-vital Kenya. Hitting its targets in that market will set up Dubuy.com for adding other markets on the Continent, including the equally important Egypt and South Africa,
Dubuy.com, which is owned by the ports and terminals operator DP World, represents a major initiative by Dubai to create high-visibility ventures in Africa. The B2B portal has already gone live in Rwanda and Ethiopia and has racked up 550,000 visits since.
Adding Kenya will ratchet it up further. “Yes, Kenya has the bigger population and has all the ingredients to be influence the spread of ecommerce,” said Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer at DP World. “It has all the makings of a newly industrialising middle-income country.
“Kenya has the IT savviness, web penetration is at 40 per cent and social media at about 20 per cent. Given these numbers, ecommerce should hit $1 billion to $2 billion by 2024.”
More merchandise
Since Dubuy.com launched its services four months ago, it has expanded the range of products available from “17,000 to 200,000” and in “16 known categories”. “Most important, we are getting people visiting the site – and having more businesses selling their stuff on the platform, whether they are businesses from China, India or Turkey,” said Al Bastaki.
More to follow...