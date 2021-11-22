Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival returns in its 27th edition from December 15 to January 29, 2022, with top retail deals, raffles, fireworks, live entertainment, and more.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the latest edition of Dubai’s flagship festival will highlight to the world the vibrancy that has returned to the city. Featuring an array of innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles, promotions and offers across a range of homegrown and global brands.
DSF will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the 46-day extravaganza.