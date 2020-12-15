Video Credit: Supplied

From this December 17 until January 30, Dubai Shopping Festival is back. The extravaganza will feature special promotions, fireworks and chances to win prizes, offering entertainment for the entire family. It will also feature live performances from internationally established acts.

This year’s event will begin with a special concert featuring Arab superstars. Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi is set to perform alongside Egyptian musician Tamer Hosny on the festival’s opening day. The second day of the grand opening will feature performances from English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and DJ group, Clean Bandit.

In one of the most magical but challenging years for your kids, Dubai Tourism is offering families a safe, memorable and unique school holiday and Christmas experience.

Temperature checks are taken at all entry points, masks are worn at all times, social distancing rules are observed and the number of visitors is limited. The Dubai Assured stamp initiative by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) helps to promote health and safety standards and ensure all venues are following the government’s safety rules.

Etisalat Market OTB

One of the standout parts of this and the festivities is the Etisalat Market OTB, located at Burj Park in Downtown Dubai. Outside the Box (OTB) encapsulates Dubai’s commitment to being a truly multicultural melting pot.

The market is open weekdays from 4pm to 10pm, on Thursday from 4pm until midnight and on Friday and Saturdays from 12pm until midnight. Parking is available at P2 of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard or park at The Dubai Mall.

This year, the theme is Asian and Korean pop culture. While K-Pop may have taken over our collective imaginations, Dubai’s commitment to local craft, regional talent and SMEs is evident through the emirate’s support of international quality and skill.

DSF predominantly focuses on retail but its ability to resonate with all tastes mean that attendees can enjoy the opportunity to meet and interact with the producers and brands they love.

To address the local audience and visitors, Dubai Shopping Festival’s Etisalat Market OTB has an array of bespoke, hand-crafted products. Fashion is created by unique designers with a perspective that truly differentiates them from alternative retail experiences.

From the latest Asian and Korean fashion to the ability to sample authentic cuisine produced by home-grown vendors, Etisalat Market OTB will blend elements of the 1990s with contemporary culture offering an opportunity for all the family to experience the best of Dubai during its cooler winter months. Expect jewellery-making, craft workshops and more.

Famous Dubai brands such as Project Chaiwala will sit alongside debut vendors such as Popcity and Raclette Corner to provide plenty of options for the city’s discerning foodies.

Visitors and residents can shop for all of the products and unique gifts they require over the festive period.