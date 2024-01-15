Dubai: The Dubai Outlet Mall will be filling up the new areas after the addition of a further 3.8 million square feet ahead of the crucial Ramadan and Eid retail season.
The extension at the mall, located on Dubai-Al Ain highway, will also add a cinema, a farmer’s market and a LuLu hypermarket.
It was in Q3-2023 that the mall completed the new extension, and retailers have been taking up spots and opening stores over the last two months. Now, the intention of the mall management is to ‘speed up’ the process.
It has also meant additional parking, for up to 6,000 vehicles.
The Dubai Outlet Mall finds itself in an area where new housing capacity is being added by the quarter, as more projects and communities shape up. In recent years, the road networks too have been expanded significantly.
The new retail space will come to market as demand continues to remain at a high across all of the city's leading shopping and entertainment destinations. Occupancy levels remain consistently above the 80 per cent mark, and there is still 'lots of demand' out there, retail analysts add.
Owned by Al Ahli Group, Dubai Outlet Mall has, according to retailer sources, built up its visitor traffic over the last 2- to 3 years, in part helped by the rise in residential options within its vicinity.