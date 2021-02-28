Our love of coffee is universal Image Credit: Supplied

Wonder which coffee is the most in demand on talabat? Here's what we learnt: HOT: The most popular coffee is cappuccino, followed by americano and latte. COLD: The iced caramel macchiato is the most popular frozen coffee.

For most of us, our morning caffeine fix is an essential ritual that helps us kickstart our day– that warm cuppa, full of beans, in our hands, that toasted smell of the brew, just one sip and we’re ready to go. Whether it's a traditional Arabic coffee, pronounced “gahwa” in the Emirati Arabic dialect, an iced latte or a classic tall cup of Americano with some warm milk on the side, caffeine stimulates our central nervous system first thing in the morning and gives us that much needed extra boost in the afternoon.

Our love of coffee is universal. How many times a day do people all around the world utter the ever predictable, “I need a coffee break”? French writer Voltaire reportedly drank 40 to 50 cups of a chocolate-coffee daily, while German composer and pianist Beethoven counted exactly 60 beans to each serving. Additionally, with Unesco officially declaring Arabic coffee part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the region, it comes as no surprise that there are more than 1,200 coffee brands to explore in the UAE alone.

From the usual flavours available at popular chains, to more specialty coffee (hot or cold), getting our daily fix delivered to us at the comfort of our own home or in our offices has become the latest trend in the country, with a 212 per cent growth of coffees ordered and delivered on talabat in 2020 compared to 2019.

The most popular times to order coffee on talabat has been between 10am and 11am and 4pm and 5pm. So whether you are craving a slow drip, a flat white or a French press, getting your coffee delivered saves you a lot of hassle on those early mornings when you desperately need a fresh brewed cuppa while taking the kids to school or even in the middle of a hectic day without the inconvenience of leaving your desk.

Here is some of the best coffee in town

Everyday Roastery Coffee

The newest kid on the block, Everyday Roastery is the first virtual coffee brand developed for delivery and is available only on talabat. Everyday Roastery Coffee isn't just your daily cuppa -- it's great coffee that makes your day with an equally tempting range of confectioneries and cakes. Known for adding that extra bit of quality, variety and self-expression to every cup, Everyday Roastery provides an unrivalled coffee service - and you can now order your favorite blends in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain. So whether it is an iced-vanilla frappuccino or that double-shot espresso, get it delivered in no time just the way you prefer it. Bestseller: Spanish Latte (served hot or cold)

Dose Café

Established in 2016, Dose first originated in Abu Dhabi and has now expanded all over the UAE. The Dose team is extremely passionate when it comes to coffee, using a variety of single origin coffee beans from Columbia, Guatemala, Peru, Ethiopia, Yirgacheffe, Brazil, and Mexico, which makes the coffee that much more special. The cafe offers a variety of choices to customers, so go ahead and order your favourite cappuccino, latte, espresso or just the regular coffee on the talabat app with some freshly baked cookies, brownies and other tasty treats. Bestseller: Spanish Latte

X Shot

This is a homegrown Emirati concept that sells 100 per cent Arabica coffee. It was launched in 2018 when its founder realised there was a gap in what local citizens preferred versus what was being offered in the cafes. He found it difficult to find a good and consistently flavoured iced-coffee in the market that had a variety of flavours suiting the local taste buds, while being adequately priced. The brand is called 'Xshot' where “X” is the variable factor. A good cup of coffee involves a lot of different blends, varieties of mixed beans, roasting at a set temperature, crushing, and extracting until it finally reaches a skilled barista for mixology and presentation. Therefore, the secret is combining them all to form an “X” formula! Xshot uses 100 per cent Arabica beans for their coffee. Bestseller: One million Latte

Cupagahwa

This local concept merges the western and Middle Eastern delights of the café experience. Cupagahwa enjoys and utilises the strength of the brand’s name, both in market experience and regional infrastructure and has an enormous potential yet to be cultivated. Available on the talabat app in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and RAK, check out Cupagahwa for a great coffee experience! Bestseller: Volcano specialty coffee

Shaghf

This is another homegrown Emirati concept that imports premium coffee beans. Shaghf also provides their customers with delicious desserts and their famous healthy Acai Bowl with a unique packaging design that really makes them stand out from their competitors. Order on talabat in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm al Quwain, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ajman. Bestseller: Shaghf Frappe

A few simple steps to understand what flavor you love the most:

● Before tasting your coffee, drink some water or eat a piece of white bread to cleanse your palate.

● Take a sip and identify the flavor you’re tasting on the inner ring of the wheel - jotting down your impressions on paper can be helpful. Are you experiencing a floral or fruity flavor? Or is it more earthy and woody? Maybe you’re getting hints of chocolate or nuts?

● Have another sip to lock in the flavors you are tasting.

● Now take a big loud slurp, which lets the coffee cover your entire tongue, giving you a better taste.

● Take a big sip of your coffee, and swish it around your mouth for about five seconds to give your tongue enough to really nail down the flavors. Write down what you’re experiencing, and you will finally find your favorite coffee flavors!