beIN Media Group launches beIN STREAM in the UAE

The service provides live and on-demand viewing without long-term contracts

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: beIN Media Group has launched its new streaming service, beIN STREAM, in the UAE, offering subscribers access to sports and entertainment content through a Wi-Fi-enabled device for smart TVs.

The service provides live and on-demand viewing without long-term contracts.

UAE audiences can access beIN SPORTS coverage of the UEFA Champions League, tennis Grand Slams, Formula 1, as well as movies and entertainment channels. Subscriptions include complimentary access to the beIN CONNECT app, allowing streaming across multiple devices.

The beIN STREAM device is now available at beIN SHOPS in Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi) and Al Manar Mall (Ras Al Khaimah), authorised distributors, Amazon.ae, Virgin Megastores, and Noon.

The launch aligns with beIN Media Group’s strategy to expand its digital offerings in the UAE, focusing on flexibility and high-quality content delivery.

