Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Distribution is aiming to strengthen its digital signage advertising network in a bid to communicate with its customers and add a new revenue stream.

The largest fuel and convenience retailer in the UAE signed an agreement with etisalat Digital on Tuesday to roll out across its 100 service stations.

The signing ceremony, which was held at Adnoc Distribution head office, was signed by John Carey, Adnoc Distribution’s deputy chief executive officer; and Salvador Anglada, etisalat’s chief business officer; in the presence of Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Adnoc Distribution’s acting chief executive officer; and Sultan Al Dhaheri, general manager of etisalat Abu Dhabi.

“Our agreement with etisalat Digital represents another important step in Adnoc Distribution’s journey to realising our full commercial potential as a world-class retail and fuel business. Through this digital initiative we are leveraging our market leading position in convenience stores and service stations to fast-track our growth and to allow us to provide our customers with improved service by offering better and more relevant information and customised promotions,” Al Rashdi said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, etisalat Digital is providing a turnkey digital signage solution that combines digital screens, a content management system on etisalat Digital’s cloud, and connectivity, maintenance, and operations from etisalat’s round-the-clock command and control centre.

“Today, digital marketing is taking over and disrupting traditional marketing channels. We are very pleased to be moving forward with this agreement with Adnoc Distribution,” said Anglada.