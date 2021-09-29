Get your favourite items delivered to you and enjoy massive discounts during Amazon's Super Saver Week. Image Credit: Stock photo/Pixabay

It’s the weekend, and at some point over the next couple of days, you are probably going to take stock of your daily essentials before you head to the supermarket. But why take a trip to the store, and return lugging heavy bags, when you can have the items on your entire shopping list delivered to your doorstep?

Amazon’s Super Saver Week is in full swing, which means there are tons of savings on your favourite daily essentials. The best part is, you can get all your household supplies delivered to your home every month for no additional charge, and an extra 10% discount if you sign up for Amazon’s Subscribe & Save. It’s a great way to plan your monthly budget, buy in bulk, and save more in the long run.

Here are the 15 best grocery deals we picked out for you this month:

1. Noor Sunflower Oil (5 litres)

Oil is a kitchen staple for delicious fried snacks like pakoras and falafels, along with all other homecooked meals. Noor Sunflower Oil has no trans fats or cholesterol and is full of vitamins A, D and E. Once you buy this 5-litre bottle, you’re good to go, and ready for weeks of tasty cooking.

2. Fine Toilet Paper (pack of 20)

Every bathroom needs one, and running out of it can be disastrous. Each toilet paper pack has 20 rolls, with every roll consisting of a double layer for greater absorbency. Fine is known for making clean, absorbent and sterilised toilet paper, so that you get the best treatment in your home.

3. Ariel All in 1 PODS (two-pack)

Don’t worry about detergent spills or calculations for the best detergent-to-laundry load ratio. Ariel’s PODS have just the right amount of liquid in pre-dosed capsules and are known to clean, remove stains, and brighten, all together. Just throw the capsules into the washing machine with your laundry! They fully dissolve, even in a cold wash cycle of 30 degrees Celsius. These packs also have the pleasant fragrance of Downy included.

4. Fine Sterilised Paper Towels (six-pack)

Oil spills and milk spills in the kitchen are common, especially if you have toddlers or pets tripping you up while you cook. This deal, with six kitchen rolls, is the perfect economical choice to clean countertops and glass surfaces, cutlery, or even to act as an oil-absorbing bed for a plate of samosas. The kitchen rolls are sterilised, absorbent, and durable.

5. Dettol Pine Antibacterial Power Floor Cleaner (two-pack)

Dettol's floor cleaning disinfectant works on grease, dust, and dirt and can be used on all hard surfaces, including marble, wood, porcelain tiles, and linoleum. This antibacterial floor cleaner is foamy and produces a pleasant fragrance.

6. Sensodyne Toothpaste (two-pack)

Made especially for sensitive teeth, Sensodyne toothpaste provides relief and keeps your teeth fresh and clean. This value pack is ideal for the whole family, and each 75-ml tube is sufficient for twice-daily brushing.

7. Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant (750 ml)

Whether you’re going camping or just gardening in your backyard, Dettol’s concentrated antiseptic disinfectant is a must-have in your first-aid kit. The solution will protect against infection from cuts, scratches, and insect bites.

8. Persil Power Gel Liquid Laundry Detergent (3 litres)

List price: Dh47.36

Deal price: Dh40.40 (15% off)

Subscribe & Save price: Dh36.36 (10% off)

The Persil Power Gel laundry detergent removes stubborn stains and provides a fresh fragrance for all your clothes. With 3 litres of the liquid detergent equating to 6kg of powdered detergent, it’s one of those value-for-money deals you just can’t pass up on.

9. Lifebuoy Anti-bacterial Handwash Refill (1 litre)

List price: Dh31.84

Subscribe & Save price: Dh28.66 (10% off)

Replacing bottles of handwash with more bottles isn’t the most environmentally friendly thing to do. You can say no to plastic and help the environment with the Lifebuoy handwash refill. The 1-litre pack refills up to five 200-ml bottles. Its antibacterial properties are perfect for keeping germs at bay, so stock up!

10. Nescafe 3-in-1 Coffee Mix Sachets (40 pieces)

A creamy, sweet cup of coffee is just the jumpstart you need for work. Nescafe’s sachets make coffee preparation easy, especially when you’re in a rush to beat the morning traffic. This pack of 40 will guarantee a fresh cuppa for a month, with extras for an afternoon boost!

11. Hansaplast Blister Plaster (5 strips)

List price: Dh22.20

Subscribe & Save price: Dh19.98 (10% off)

Ever had the odd blister on your foot from too-tight sneakers or new heels? Use these water-resistant Hansaplast Blister Plasters on the curve of your heel to prevent blisters from forming. The hydrocolloid in the plasters provides relief from blisters and accelerates the healing process. It’s always good to have it on hand or to add it to your first-aid kit at home.

12. Mahmood 500 Indian Basmati Rice (20kg)

Steaming basmati rice at the lunch or dinner table will taste all the more delicious because of the discount you’re getting in this deal. Mahmood offers premium quality basmati rice, which can be stored for weeks with no fuss and enjoyed in your daily meals.

13. Carefree Daily Panty Liners (pack of 76)

For daily protection, use Carefree’s unscented panty liners – they’re comfortable and can be worn all day long. These soft panty liners contain cotton extract and are dermatologically tested to suit sensitive skin. Subscribe for monthly deliveries so you don’t have to rush to the supermarket at the last minute!

14. NIVEA MEN Fresh Active, Antiperspirant Roll-on (50 ml)

Summer may be over, but bad body odour can be an issue no matter what the weather. NIVEA MEN Fresh Active, Antiperspirant Roll-on protects the body from perspiration and body odour for up to 48 hours. This roll-on bottle is compact in size that you can keep a spare in your car too, just in case.

15. NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant for Women (50 ml)

Slide one of these Nivea roll-ons in your handbags, purses, or even cars. Whether you’re rushing to meetings or impromptu dinner dates, you’ll walk in smelling fresh as a daisy. With 48-hour anti-perspiration and odour protection, it’s a must-have.