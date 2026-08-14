Zoya Developments sells out Elinor project in under two weeks

Zoya Developments announced the complete sell-out of Elinor by Zoya, its premium residential development in Dubai South, with the entire Dh104 million project sold out in less than 15 days from launch.

The milestone marks a significant achievement for the developer and reflects the strong demand for high-quality residential offerings in one of Dubai's fastest-growing districts. The rapid sell-out further reinforces Zoya Developments' reputation for delivering compelling investment opportunities that resonate with both local and international buyers.

The project achieved success through its exclusive partnership with First Prime Properties, led by its CEO, Ali Al Dahari, whose strategic sales execution and market expertise played an instrumental role in achieving the exceptional outcome.

The sell-out was completed following the successful achievement of all critical project milestones, including the establishment of the project escrow account, execution of all Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs), and the completion of a transparent and streamlined sales process.

The seamless execution reflects Zoya Developments' commitment to strong governance, operational excellence, and delivering confidence to investors at every stage of the development journey.

The overwhelming response to Elinor by Zoya highlights the increasing appetite for premium residential communities in Dubai South, an area that continues to attract investors and end-users seeking long-term value, connectivity, and lifestyle-focused living environments.

"Selling a Dh104 million development in less than two weeks is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our product, the trust of our investors, and the dedication of our sales partners,” said Imtiaz Khan, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Zoya Developments.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Ali Al Dahari and the entire First Prime Properties team for their exceptional contribution to this success. This achievement further strengthens our vision of delivering high-quality developments that continue to outperform market expectations.”

The successful sell-out of Elinor by Zoya adds another landmark accomplishment to Zoya Developments' growing portfolio and further strengthens its position among Dubai's fastest-growing real estate developers.

As the company continues to expand its footprint across key growth locations, it remains focused on creating thoughtfully designed communities that deliver lasting value and exceptional living experiences.