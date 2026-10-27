Zimaya advances portfolio with Dh185m Lawncrest in Production City

Dubai's real estate sector continues to attract development activity and buyer interest despite a period of wider regional uncertainty. Against this backdrop, Zimaya Properties is advancing its residential portfolio with the launch of Lawncrest, a Dh185-million development in Dubai Production City, marking the company's fifth residential project in Dubai.

Zimaya Properties is a Dubai-based boutique developer focused on residential projects that combine considered design, quality finishes and practical living spaces. The company has launched five projects to date, four of which have been sold out, according to the developer. Its management team brings more than 30 years of combined experience across real estate, design, planning and construction delivery.

The company's latest development, Lawncrest, comprises 183 residential units across a ten-storey building, overlooking the greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates. It offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with a focus on efficient layouts, natural light and views. Its location in Dubai Production City provides access to key destinations across Dubai.

Lawncrest reflects Zimaya's approach to developing homes that balance location, design and value. Prices start at Dh595,000 for a studio, with one- and two-bedroom apartments also available.

The project offers a range of payment options intended to provide buyers with greater flexibility.

Across its developments, Zimaya places emphasis on maximising usable space, quality finishes and thoughtful design.

The company collaborates with renowned interior designers and established brands, including Teka for kitchen appliances, and has partnered with Technogym as part of its commitment to enhancing residents’ lifestyle experiences. Home automation solutions further complement its focus on modern, functional living. These collaborations reflect Zimaya’s approach to combining design, quality and contemporary living standards.

The company reports that nearly 50 per cent of Lawncrest's units were sold within the first three weeks of launch. This early response adds to Zimaya's growing portfolio and reflects the importance of aligning residential offerings with buyer expectations.

“We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a beachfront residential development on Dubai Islands, a boutique commercial project in Arjan, and further opportunities in Dubai Production City and beyond,” said Muhammad Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya Properties. “The strong response to Lawncrest reflects the resilience of Dubai’s real estate market and its continued appeal to buyers from diverse nationalities, both residents and international investors.”