There's a window of opportunity that remains open for UAE investors wanting to buy in London. The opening up of the UK-UAE travel route will help that process. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Between now and April 1 will be crunch time for UK’s property market – and it’s got nothing to do with Brexit.

On March 31, the stamp duty relief on property purchases will cease, which is why it would make sense for UAE and Gulf investors to pick up real estate now rather than wait until after April 1. The UK Government had brought in temporary changes to the stamp duty structure to compensate for the hit the property market would otherwise have taken after the COVID-19 spread.

It did spark significant buying activity through the second-half of this year, so much so the UK real estate sector was probably the only standout performer as COVID-19 enveloped all other sectors.

Time to pick up more

“For UAE buyers who look at purchasing UK properties at higher entry price points, the 15,000 pound stamp duty saving is perceived as an incentive rather than key a decision driver,” says an update on the UK real estate prospects from Core, the Dubai based consultancy. “However, together with the anticipated introduction of the non- UK resident surcharge due in April 2021, overseas buyers are expected to be increasingly active in prime markets in the short-term.”

Adds up to a bit

From April, the stamp duty land tax for all non-UK investors will add a further 2 per cent to the cost. That works op to be quite a bit, especially on the high-end transactions UAE and Gulf investors typically engage in.

UK property values are still down around 30 per cent from 2014 highs, and with Brexit uncertainties further muddying prospects. But where there’s uncertainty, there is always a chance for investors to pick up on bargains.