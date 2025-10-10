Wadan Developments launches Seraph, just one month after successful debut of Nuvana

The launch event attracted a mix of investors, partners and potential buyers who explored the project through interactive displays, model units, and live demonstrations of the in-built smart technology. It spotlighted the project’s attention to detail and the developer’s fast-paced progress in the market.

Amenities at Seraph reflect a strong emphasis on well-being and lifestyle. Residents will enjoy access to a rooftop swimming pool, fitness and wellness zones, a sauna, an ice bath, and a rooftop cinema, all designed to foster a sense of community and offer relaxation and entertainment within the building.

Every detail in Seraph has been intentionally curated to go beyond the traditional idea of luxury where residents can thrive.

The launch comes just weeks after Nuvana by Wadan, the company’s inaugural project, was introduced to the market in September. Located in Dubai Islands, Nuvana was well received, and its success set the stage for Seraph’s rapid rollout.

The back-to-back launch of two significant projects in just over a month speaks volumes about the company’s vision, team dedication, and the trust it’s building with stakeholders.

As Wadan continues its journey in Dubai’s competitive real estate sector, the company is positioning itself as a property developer offering homes that prioritise comfort, cutting-edge technology, and well-being.