Wadan Developments launches Seraph, just one month after successful debut of Nuvana

Set in Dubai Land Residence Complex, the project combines modern design and advanced tech
Wadan Developments recently unveiled its second project, Seraph, at a vibrant event hosted at the company’s sales gallery in Downtown Dubai.
Coming just one month after the successful debut of Nuvana by Wadan on Dubai Islands, the launch of Seraph cements Wadan’s position in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. It has demonstrated its commitment to shaping Dubai’s real estate market with projects that combine modern design, advanced technology, and high-end lifestyle.
Set to rise in the Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), Seraph is a 16-storey residential tower offering fully furnished studios as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments. Designed with modern living in mind, each unit features high-quality finishes and smart home integration, giving residents full control of lighting, curtains, security, and connectivity via the Wadan AI mobile app.
The launch event attracted a mix of investors, partners and potential buyers who explored the project through interactive displays, model units, and live demonstrations of the in-built smart technology. It spotlighted the project’s attention to detail and the developer’s fast-paced progress in the market.
Amenities at Seraph reflect a strong emphasis on well-being and lifestyle. Residents will enjoy access to a rooftop swimming pool, fitness and wellness zones, a sauna, an ice bath, and a rooftop cinema, all designed to foster a sense of community and offer relaxation and entertainment within the building.
Every detail in Seraph has been intentionally curated to go beyond the traditional idea of luxury where residents can thrive.
The launch comes just weeks after Nuvana by Wadan, the company’s inaugural project, was introduced to the market in September. Located in Dubai Islands, Nuvana was well received, and its success set the stage for Seraph’s rapid rollout.
The back-to-back launch of two significant projects in just over a month speaks volumes about the company’s vision, team dedication, and the trust it’s building with stakeholders.
As Wadan continues its journey in Dubai’s competitive real estate sector, the company is positioning itself as a property developer offering homes that prioritise comfort, cutting-edge technology, and well-being.
