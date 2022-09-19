Dubai: Abu Dhabi headquartered utility company EWEC is calling for expressions of interest (EoI) to build a reverse-osmosis based independent water project. The project will require two standalone greenfield RO seawater desalination plants on Saadiyat Island and Hudayriat Island, respectively.
Together, the plants under the Abu Dhabi Islands RO IWP project will meet the water demand for up to 180,000 households in the emirate. Both plants will desalinate seawater using low-carbon intensive RO technologies to provide about 100 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), equivalent to 455,000 cubic metres a day.
Following review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process.
“Reverse Osmosis is a vital low-carbon intensive seawater desalination technology that enables EWEC to strategically change its water and power generation portfolio, and ultimately contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy sector,” said Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC.
This will be the fourth RO project initiated by EWEC in the last four years, and ‘once commercially operational will become the seventh and eighth RO plants in EWEC’s portfolio
The SPV will enter into a long-term water purchase agreement with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in Abu Dhabi.