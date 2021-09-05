Dubai: Farnek, a UAE-based facilities management company, has expanded its hospitality division to be an ‘all-embracing hotel management company’ under hotelier Walter Knight. Farnek has started off by providing a range of outsourced and third-party services, including concierge, housekeeping, property operations, maintenance, and energy consultancy.
“This gives Farnek a clear competitive edge, in an industry that will see major changes in the way hotels are managed, with the advent of AI and the digitisation of asset management over the years to come,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO.
Farnek’s recent contracts included that for the new Expo Village. The facility manager is responsible for reservation services, concierge, front office services and housekeeping for the 2,273 apartments. Furthermore, under the trade name of Farnek Hotel Management, it can expand services to cover all aspects from initial consultation to day-to-day operations.
“Originally we were aiming for a service offering, which not only embraced traditionally outsourced FM and manpower services, but also managing revenue-driven services,” said Knight, Director of hospitality. “With our hotel management licence, we can approach hotel developers, investors, owners and management companies direct with a suite of services, including consultancy, management, outsourcing and manpower services proposition.”
Farnek’s hotel contracts of the past include those for five-star brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Sofitel and Rotana.