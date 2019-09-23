Azizi Aliyah, the Dh470-million residential high-rise in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City Image Credit: Supplied

Buying a property is one of the most important financial decisions you're likely to make in your life. And unsurprisingly, it is a particularly nerve-racking experience for the majority of buyers. As the UAE housing market begins to show signs of maturity, there are arguably more affordable options available than ever.

If you are looking to invest in a property in the UAE, look no further.

Here are eight reasons why this is your best chance buy a home from Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE:

1. Project delivery

Ask any investor evaluating a property purchase about the key deciding factors and the response is almost immediate: timely delivery of the project and good quality construction. With a razor-sharp focus on design excellence and build quality, Azizi Developments is known for the timely delivery of its projects. Testament to this is the recent handover of Azizi Aliyah, the Dh470-million residential high-rise in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City. “The inauguration of Aliyah marks one of many completions this year. We are proud to continue on our trajectory of delivering on our promises, and to once again underline our commitment to timely project delivery,” said Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments.

2. Prime locations

Location is key when buying a house. Azizi Developments have been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in prime locations across Dubai. From Palm Jumeirah, Meydan, Al Furjan and Dubai Healthcare City, the firm has several properties in the new and upcoming neighourhoods of the emirate. All of its projects are in close proximity to major business, leisure and retail hubs, as well as to Dubai’s main highways and metro stations. Creek Views, for example, overlooks the surrounding Dubai Healthcare City area that encompasses Dubai Creek and the stunning skyline of downtown Dubai. Mina on the Palm Jumeirah, its luxury development, provides exceptional sea views of the Arabian Gulf and the city’s stunning skyline from every room.

3. Trusted developer

Azizi Developments is a leading developer in the UAE. Established in 2007, the award-winning multibillion-dollar company’s diverse experience in the international property market has enabled it to deliver over 8,200 homes, with more than 200 projects in its pipeline, under various stages of development.

4. World-class amenities

Amenities play a very important role when selecting a residential property as they are key to an enhanced quality of living. With its panoramic, uninterrupted views, expansive living spaces, large outdoor areas, vast lush-green social spaces, and world-renowned quality, Azizi’s projects are offered on freehold basis, and accompanied by amenities such as swimming pools, fully-equipped gyms, saunas, health clubs and retail spaces.

5. Prices

Buying a unit you can afford can make a huge difference to your financial life. Without compromising on quality and location, rest assured that you can buy a property with Azizi Developments without breaking the bank. For example, prices for a property at Creek Views start from just Dh522,000. All you need to do to buy an apartment is pay the 1% booking fee. Payment plans are tailored to your needs and can result in lower monthly installments than your rental cost.

6. Year of construction

2019 is being marked as the ‘Year of Construction’ by the developer, which means Azizi is making dedicated efforts to ensuring the swift construction and completion of its launched projects. This is being accomplished through the careful selection of and close collaboration with contractors, coupled with the announcements of realistic completion dates.

7. Rental yields

Buying a property in Dubai makes investment sense. Properties in the city consistently offer rental yields of more than 7 per cent on average, which compares favourably with other major cities, according to a report by real estate listings portal Property Finder in August. Average rental yields in New York stand at 2.9 per cent, London 2.7 per cent, Singapore 2.5 per cent and Hong Kong 2.4 per cent.

“We thank Dubai’s forward-looking leadership for its continuous support and guidance, which enables and inspires us to push boundaries and strive for excellence,” says Azizi. “Continuously delivering properties across this awe-inspiring Emirate, and thereby playing an active role while serving as a catalyst to the UAE’s vision and development, is an honour and mission that guides our every step.”

