Tabeer hands over Dh250-million 48 Parkside in 24 months; eyes major expansion

Delivery strengthens Tabeer Developments' credentials ahead of its largest planned project
Tabeer Developments has handed over its Dh250-million residential project in Arjan, 48 Parkside, strengthening its credentials as a developer capable of turning plans into finished homes as it prepares for a larger phase of expansion.
For the Dubai-based company, the milestone brings its commercial and operational capabilities into focus. Delivering the completed development gives buyers a concrete reference point to assess its work, with the homes, technology and amenities now open to scrutiny beyond the sales brochure.
That distinction underpins Tabeer’s approach to building its reputation in a property market where off-plan launches often command attention. At handover, the emphasis shifts to what has been built and how closely it reflects what buyers were promised.
“48 Parkside proves our operational capability to deliver luxury, integrated smart technologies, and world-class amenities exactly as promised,” said Arsalan Pirani, Managing Director of Tabeer Developments. “Delivering these homes is an incredible milestone, but it is just the first step in an expansive pipeline of signature projects across Dubai.”
Combining contemporary architecture with interiors designed around comfort and everyday functionality, 48 Parkside offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Premium Italian marble, high-quality finishes and carefully selected European appliances form part of the specifications, alongside integrated smart home technology.
The same attention extends to community spaces. A rooftop infinity swimming pool, dedicated children’s pool and landscaped rooftop areas sit alongside outdoor recreation and communal spaces. A gym, sauna and steam room complete the wellness offering.
Together, these elements reflect Tabeer’s emphasis on delivering a complete residential environment, with the quality of the interiors carried through to leisure facilities and communal areas.
Bringing design, technology and everyday functionality together was central to the project, said Aimann Naveed, Head of Brand and Partnerships at Tabeer Developments.
“Our primary focus throughout the development of 48 Parkside was creating a living environment that feels both sophisticated and seamless for modern homeowners," she explained. "Welcoming our residents into their new homes today is the ultimate validation of that work.”
The delivery also marks a major milestone for Tabeer Developments following its corporate restructuring and brand relaunch in 2020. Founded in 2014, the company strengthened its focus on design, construction quality and residential development as it entered the new phase.
Its positioning, Where People See Land, We See Landmarks, centres on identifying opportunities across Dubai’s emerging growth corridors and transforming land into contemporary residential communities.
“Handing over 48 Parkside is an extraordinarily proud milestone for us at Tabeer Developments,” said Naveed Godil, Chairman of Tabeer Developments. “We built this business on the foundation of trust, quality, and building lasting legacies in Dubai. Seeing our vision brought to life reaffirms our dedication to setting new standards in residential living.”
With the Arjan project delivered, Tabeer is preparing for what it describes as its most ambitious development phase yet. An upcoming flagship project is set to be its largest to date, although further details have yet to be announced.
Its disclosed pipeline includes Parkside Boulevard in Arjan, alongside 99 Park Place and 368 Park Lane in Jumeirah Village Circle. These developments will extend the company’s presence in both communities, while the planned flagship will test its ability to apply the execution demonstrated at 48 Parkside on a bigger scale.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.