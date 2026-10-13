Tabeer hands over Dh250-million 48 Parkside in 24 months; eyes major expansion

Tabeer Developments has handed over its Dh250-million residential project in Arjan, 48 Parkside, strengthening its credentials as a developer capable of turning plans into finished homes as it prepares for a larger phase of expansion.

For the Dubai-based company, the milestone brings its commercial and operational capabilities into focus. Delivering the completed development gives buyers a concrete reference point to assess its work, with the homes, technology and amenities now open to scrutiny beyond the sales brochure.