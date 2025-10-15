Stake launches StakeOne, the region’s first fully digital investment solution for full property ownership

Stake, a curated real estate investment platform that enables anyone globally to access, earn from and sell real estate in emerging and developed cities, has launched StakeOne, a groundbreaking investment product that allows anyone in the world to buy, manage, rent and sell full properties digitally in one mobile app.

StakeOne represents a bold and major expansion for Stake, after pioneering fractional real estate investing in the region. StakeOne introduces a new way to own property, bringing together accessibility, curation and convenience into an end-to-end digital buying experience unlike any other.

Investors can now access Dubai’s property market through a fully managed, all-in-one platform that eliminates the complexity of traditional brokers and puts the entire ownership cycle at investor’s fingertips. Only the top 1 per cent of listings that are carefully selected for their return potential are made available on StakeOne.

Curated properties from leading players

At launch, StakeOne users will be able to explore a curated pipeline of investment-grade properties sourced through strategic partnerships with leading developers including Emaar, Ellington Properties, and Dubai Holding, among many others.

Every step, from reservation to management to eventual resale, is handled seamlessly within the app, with real-time tracking, projections and performance insights that deliver radical transparency without compromise and without geographical limitations.

“At Stake, we have redefined how people access real estate, making it possible for anyone, anywhere, to invest in fractions of Dubai’s most desirable properties with just a few taps,” says said Rami Tabbara, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Stake. “With StakeOne, we are taking that mission to its next stage: enabling users to buy whole properties online, with full control and zero management hassle.

“From fractional ownership to full ownership, we're enabling our investors to experience every stage of the real estate journey on one platform. We have been witnessing strong demand from global investors seeking long-term exposure to Dubai’s dynamic property market, and StakeOne delivers exactly that. This is the future of full property ownership, and we are proud to be launching it from Dubai to the world.”

Exclusive event at Museum of the Future

To bring this vision to life, Stake will host an exclusive event in the Museum of the Future on November 25, where investors and partners can experience first-hand how StakeOne transforms the way real estate is bought, owned and managed.

Stake will showcase the simplicity of end-to-end digital ownership and reveal why this solution is set to redefine property investment for a new generation. By combining transparency, accessibility, and ease in a single platform, StakeOne represents yet another shift in how people everywhere can invest in and build wealth through real estate.

The addition of StakeOne will add to Stake’s success story. Since launching in 2021 in Dubai, Stake has built a community spanning over 1 million users from 211 plus nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 500 plus properties, paying out over Dh50 million in rental income and surpassing Dh1.3 billion in real estate transactions to date.

Stake is dual-regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for properties and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for funds, and is backed by prominent investors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Aramco’s Wae’d Ventures, MEVP, and Republic.com