Once again, Hartland project will be central to meeting its plans

A villa at the Hartland. Sobha will again try to get the luxury investor's attention for its sprawling project in MBR City. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sobha, the developer, expects to record Dh2.5 billion in sales this year from Dubai, primarily from its Sobha Hartland community. If it meets the target, this would mean a marked improvement on the Dh2 billion and over it recorded last year.

Hartland will “continue to see further updates throughout the year, and we are confident that we can surpass the 2019 sales target by a substantial 25 per cent,” said P.N.C. Menon, Chairman, in a statement.

Sobha Realty sold 1,491 units last year, comprising a net area of 1.23 million square feet, with Creek Vistas emerging as the most popular cluster within the wider development.

Launched in 2014, the Hartland is an 8 million square feet community in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City.

“Our outlook for the coming year is positive, and we anticipate a strong resurgence in the real estate market,” said Menon.