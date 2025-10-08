Skyline Builders unveils Avant Garde Residences II at JVC

Skyline Builders has launched Avant Garde Residences II, the latest chapter in its signature luxury living series, set in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. Kredium is the master sales agent for the project.

Building on the resounding success of Avant Garde Residences I, this new development brings together sophisticated design, contemporary lifestyle amenities, and a vibrant community setting.

A new benchmark in modern living

Avant Garde Residences II is thoughtfully crafted for today’s discerning residents and investors. The development features elegantly designed studios, one-bedroom, one- bedroom + study and two-bedroom apartments that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality. Each residence reflects Skyline’s hallmark attention to detail, offering spacious layouts, refined finishes, and a sense of urban luxury.

Lifestyle beyond walls

More than just a home, Avant Garde Residences II offers an enriched lifestyle. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, infinity-edge swimming pool, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and multi-purpose leisure spaces. The project also integrates smart design elements and sustainable practices, ensuring a future-ready community experience.

Prime location in JVC

Located in JVC, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, Avant Garde Residences II offers excellent connectivity to the city’s key landmarks including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and major business districts. With schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options within easy reach, the project presents the perfect balance of convenience and lifestyle.

Metro connectivity

As Dubai continues its rapid urban growth, areas with planned metro connectivity such as JVC are anticipated to witness significant value appreciation. For investors, Avant Garde Residences II presents not only a lifestyle opportunity but also strong potential for capital growth and high rental yield.

An investment in the future

Dubai continues to attract global investors, and Skyline Builders’ reputation for timely delivery and quality craftsmanship makes Avant Garde Residences II a promising investment opportunity. The project is registered with RERA and supported by an escrow account, ensuring complete transparency and buyer confidence.

“Our vision with Avant Garde Residences II is to create not just homes, but vibrant living experiences,” says Abdul Azeez, CEO of Skyline Builders. “Dubai is a city that inspires innovation and luxury, and we are proud to contribute to its skyline with a project that reflects both elegance and value.”

Kredium CEO Miša Lazović hailed the launch of Avant Garde Residences II as a reflection of Dubai's demand for premium housing and the strong synergy with Skyline Builders. "Our partnership is a driving force and we're just getting started on building Dubai's future."

To learn more visit www.skylinebuilders.ae and www.kredium.ae