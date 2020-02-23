Samana Golf Avenue features 233 luxury studios, one and two-bedroom apartments Image Credit: Supplied

Samana Developers, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has launched Dh100 million Samana Golf Avenue project. Samana Developers is the first real estate company in the UAE which has extended highly competitive offer of 50 per cent finance facility to its buyers while UAE lenders allow only 20 per cent.

The project, located in Dubai Studio City, has been distinctly designed with resort style features, mini golf, indoor and outdoor gymnasiums, large swimming pool with swim up refreshment area, Jacuzzi, children’s play area and pool with plenty of green spaces and water features to create a healthy lifestyle. The resort-themed design of the project won the Innovation Design Award by the Design Middle East magazine for its unmatched features. The project is scheduled for handover in the third quarter of 2022.

Besides 50 per cent financing, the competitive guarantee of 24 per cent returns at 8 per cent per annum for 3 years makes Samana Golf Avenue an attractive proposition for end-users and investors alike, and is the developers’ rent-to-own approach. With a payment option of pay 10 per cent on booking followed by 80 months at just 1 per cent makes it an excellent option for those that are looking to move from rental accommodation allowing them to get a foot hold on the property ladder.

Alan James Gammon, General Manager of Samana Developers, said: “We have a buyer-focused business model, with a win-win approach. Our 24% guaranteed rental return is hard to compete with in the Dubai’s real estate market which only a mature and sustainable developer can offer. Our sustainable business approach reflects our commitment to our customers and to the Dubai’s real estate market in general.”

The project offers 24% guaranteed rental return Image Credit: Supplied

“50% financing is a generous move by Samana Developers, which reflects our rent-to-own approach for homebuyers. Our partnership with the local financial institutions reflects our mandate to create solutions that meet the changing needs of homebuyers in the UAE. Considering the huge interest for the Samana Golf Avenue project in both the local and international markets; we perceive an exceptionally strong demand for high-quality, affordable properties in carefully master-planned, and well located residential communities from homebuyers, ranging from young professionals to larger families.”

In addition, investors are particularly interested in the 8 per cent net return that is given by the developer once the unit is fully paid. The higher than bank return makes Samana Golf Avenue a highly lucrative proposition for investors at a much sought-after location in the city of Dubai.

Following our road shows in China, our exclusive offers are still valid for our prospective Chinese investors, despite the challenging situation in China. We are fully committed to our Chinese customers and will be conducting further road shows later this year with our staff on the ground in China assisting existing and new customers with any queries with regard to our projects.

Samana Golf Avenue features 233 luxury studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, some come with private pools and a world-class leisure deck featuring a golf putting green.