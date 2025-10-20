Saion Properties offers affordable luxury with new Reposé Residence

Saion Properties’ latest offering checks all the boxes for discerning property investors
Located only five minutes away from Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island, the newly launched Reposé Residence in Al Furjan by Saion Properties is promising buyers affordable luxury, comfort and convenience.
While the landmark tower is due for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the development is currently open for registration for both residential and retail spaces.
The project promotes a holistic and healthy lifestyle for residents, providing a yoga studio, swimming pool, zen garden and play area.
“As the name Saion stands for peace, strength and tranquillity, our projects will be following the same synonyms,” says Praveen Amarnath, Founder and Chairman of Saion Properties.
Reposé is a French word meaning peace, strength and calmness. Conversely, the name Furjan, means close knit community; a perfect area for family living, schools, shopping complexes, community spaces, hospitals, all within a close proximity and connectivity to the major highways and metro station.
It makes a perfect combination for the development of Reposé Residence in Al Furjan.”
With the end user in mind, careful consideration has gone into every aspect of the Reposé Residence, and the developer has ensured that it will appeal to even the most fastidious of property buyers.
“Reposé Residence is an upmarket product that will raise the bar of luxury living in Al Furjan, thus setting a benchmark for other developers in the area,” says Theyab Al Khalifi, Partner and Director of Saion Properties.
Within the project, one of the unique selling points are the ceiling heights for the apartments.
“We have designed the accommodation space with very high ceilings, which provides one with a villa feel in an apartment,” says Al Khalifi.
Reposé Residence is designed with sophistication with end-to-end home automation and luxurious lifestyle amenities.
Alongside smart home technology, these luxury amenities include German appliances and Italian kitchens with everything being handpicked for durability, sustainability and, what is perhaps most important in everyone’s busy schedules, low maintenance. Despite its many premium features, the development boasts a budget-friendly price tag along with affordable payment plans.
“Reposé Residence is very unlike other Al Furjan developments, it has unparalleled specifications and finishes, yet is budget friendly with an easy payment plan,” explains Amarnath. “We offer one bed units starting at Dh1.26 million, two bed units at Dh2.09 million and three bed units at Dh2.75 million.”
Penthouses are also available and construction is already under way, with enabling works completed and foundation works in progress.
“All project authority approvals are in place, and the Escrow account is open,” confirms Reshma Praveen, Director of Sales and Marketing, Saion Properties.
On-site construction activities are in full force with an anticipated completion for April 2027.
This will no doubt be welcome news for anyone who is seeking either a place to live or perhaps a shorter-term return. While the project is set to attract both residents and investors alike, Reshma is promising a lucrative forecasted return on investment.
“The current rental yield in Furjan is around 7 per cent net and the appreciation over the past two years has been over 50 per cent. Reposé Residence with its large layouts, high ceilings and luxury finishes should definitely yield better than other developments in the area.”
With a 15-year track record of delivering high-end luxury residential developments across the UAE, the TAK Group’s new venture through Saion Properties is projected to be a success. Featuring spacious balconies overlooking the city, premium fittings, and a secure environment, the apartments at Reposé Residence offer affordable opulence in a favourable location. When you add the potential for a Golden Visa and strong appreciation, this project is set to become a welcome addition in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.