Saion Properties offers affordable luxury with new Reposé Residence

“Reposé Residence is an upmarket product that will raise the bar of luxury living in Al Furjan, thus setting a benchmark for other developers in the area,” says Theyab Al Khalifi, Partner and Director of Saion Properties.

Within the project, one of the unique selling points are the ceiling heights for the apartments.

“We have designed the accommodation space with very high ceilings, which provides one with a villa feel in an apartment,” says Al Khalifi.