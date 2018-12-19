The potential for technology to transform worker safety is especially huge in regions such as the UAE that rely heavily on labour, according to the Annual Economic Report 2017. The industry tracker MEED said in its April analysis of innovation in construction that the adoption of digital technology in the construction industry has reached “a tipping point and few countries are better positioned to take advantage of this than the UAE”. An example is the rising popularity of 3D printers and robotic constructors — Dubai is home to the world’s first 3D-printed office where robotic arms did most of the heavy lifting and excavation work, cutting down on the risk to human life. In fact, the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy envisages that 25 per cent of all the emirate’s buildings will be 3D-printed by 2030.