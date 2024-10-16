The Beach Vista

The Beach Vista delivers unparalleled resort-style living in an idyllic setting with direct beach access. Located just minutes from the renowned Wynn Al Marjan Resort, this stunning development features 151 units: 14 studios, 120 one-bedroom residences, and 17 two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which offer breath-taking beachfront and Wynn Al Marjan views.

These extraordinary apartments blend cutting-edge design with premium amenities, offering beachfront lifestyle at its finest. Residents will have exclusive access to a swimming pool, gym, and residents' club, all while being just steps away from Al Marjan Island's vibrant entertainment and dining options.

Image Credit: Supplied

At the event, brokers learned more about the UAE-based, award-winning Range RAK, renowned for its expertise in developing beachfront luxury living. With a track record of delivering spectacular beachfront resorts, The Beach Vista is its third highly acclaimed project on Al Marjan Island and follows hot on the heels of the success of The Beach House and The Beach Residences.

With more than a decade of expertise in luxury developments, Range Developments has successfully delivered renowned projects such as the Park Hyatt St Kitts and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Following the recent opening of the Six Senses in Grenada, the company is now completing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, set to open in 2026.

Strong demand

"The launch of The Beach Vista showcased the strong demand for this exceptional project, which holds the exclusive distinction of being the last beachfront offering positioned directly opposite the Wynn Al Marjan Resort," said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. "Ras Al Khaimah's robust and diverse economy, along with the anticipated impact of Wynn Al Marjan Island, creates significant investment opportunities and is set to elevate the region's tourism to new heights."

Riaz Shariff, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments, added, “The Beach Vista represents our third highly sought-after project on Al Marjan Island and offers unrivalled beachside living at this dynamic global destination. With exclusive beach access and a prime location directly opposite the Wynn Resort, we have meticulously crafted The Beach Vista to provide a remarkable living experience in every regard.”

Elaborating further, Asaria said, "Our successful launch event not only highlighted the carefully chosen location and architectural design but also captured the interest of brokers, who eagerly sought to learn more about the unique opportunities presented by The Beach Vista."

Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly becoming one of the UAE's most desirable destinations, with a thriving real estate market offering competitive prices and strong potential for high returns. Attracting both individual and institutional investors, including real estate funds, the steady rise in property values makes it a prime opportunity for capital growth and income generation.