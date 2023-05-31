Abu Dhabi: Q Holding Group has inked two agreements with Trojan General Contracting to design and build 1,742 villas for Emiratis in Al Samha and West Baniyas region of Abu Dhabi.
The two agreements follow the partnership between Q Holding and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to develop the two regions in line with Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 to build sustainable cities and provide an advanced housing environment for citizens of the country.
“Our agreement with Trojan to develop these two new projects came after a thorough study of the company’s track record in building to the highest standards,” said Majed Odeh, Group CEO at Q Holding. “Both agreements have reaffirmed our commitment to provide added value to Abu Dhabi’s economy and to our society at large.”
Commenting on this partnership, Eng. Mohammed Mahmoud, CEO at Trojan, said: “Being chosen by Q Holding to implement these two giant projects places a great responsibility on us to meet the high standards that Q adopts and emphasizes. We will certainly use our full accumulated expertise to provide a sustainable housing environment and services that meet those standards, in line with our wise leadership’s vision for Abu Dhabi’s future”
The scope of work in both conventions include the design, construction and infrastructure development for final delivery of the projects.
The West Baniyas project is scheduled to be implemented over the next four years. The project will cover a large area of approximately 6 million square meters and the construction of 1500 villas, with various necessary infrastructure works including roads, social, educational and service facilities, parks and green spaces.
The new Al Samha project will be implemented over thirty-eight months, covering an area of more than half a million square meters. It involves the construction of 242 villas, as well as several necessary infrastructure works accompanying the project to provide environmental sustainability and comfort to its residents.