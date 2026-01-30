Prices at Eight Square Developers’ newly launched Nooré start at Dh1.3 million

“At Nooré, we set out to redefine modern luxury by focusing on the fundamentals that truly matter,” said Shahnawaz Durrani, CEO of Eight Square Developers. “Luxury is not defined solely by finishes, but by thoughtfully designed spaces, natural light, and environments that enhance everyday living for residents while delivering sustainable value for investors.”

Nooré offers a range of thoughtfully designed homes, including one- and one-and-a-half-bedroom apartments from 769 to 882 square feet starting at Dh1.3 million, two- and two-and-a-half-bedroom apartments from 1,101 to 1,244 square feet at Dh2.11 million, and three-and-a-half-bedroom apartments from 1,584 to 1,756 square feet at Dh2.29 million. The development’s double-height entrance lobby, an uncommon feature in low-rise residential projects, establishes a sense of proportion and openness, while wider-than-standard corridors enhance comfort and privacy, creating a hotel-style residential atmosphere.

Designed in collaboration with an award-winning architectural consultancy, Nooré features a distinctive façade influenced by Mediterranean and Gaudí-inspired design, complemented by natural wood detailing and travertine finishes. The curated material palette delivers a timeless architectural expression that distinguishes the project within Meydan District 11 while remaining well integrated with its surroundings. Advanced technology and sustainability-focused features include a centralised water filtration system, smart-home readiness, integrated audio systems, and energy-efficient solutions, all aimed at enhancing residents’ wellbeing and promoting responsible living.

Lifestyle amenities at Nooré include a rooftop padel court, a rare offering for boutique residential developments, designed to encourage active living and social engagement. Eight Square Developers is also introducing digital building management solutions, enabling remote monitoring and operational efficiency for owners and investors. Construction is progressing according to plan, with early-stage works completed and structural development underway, and the project remains on schedule for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Reflecting on Dubai’s property market, Durrani highlighted the city’s strong economic fundamentals, ongoing infrastructure investment, and investor-friendly regulatory environment as key drivers of sustained real estate demand. “Nooré represents our ambition to establish a new standard for boutique residential living, combining architectural distinction, lifestyle-led amenities, and enduring value for residents and investors alike,” he said.