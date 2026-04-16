Prestige One Developments hands over two key projects and awards contracts worth Dh500m

Prestige One Developments handed over Vista, its landmark residential development in Dubai Sports City, in a grand, high-profile ceremony attended by senior government officials, contractors, the Prestige One team, and the company’s exclusive channel partners, alongside key industry stakeholders.

The event welcomed distinguished representatives from Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Development Authority (DDA), who joined Ajmal Saifi for an exclusive walkthrough of Vista, highlighting the project’s architectural design, premium amenities, and panoramic views overlooking the Els Golf Club.

Guests were welcomed into a vibrant and elegant setting featuring live saxophone performances, premium hospitality, and curated canapés. Channel partners and stakeholders enjoyed a lively atmosphere with music, gourmet food, and networking opportunities throughout the evening.

Adding a unique experiential element, the event featured interactive activations across Vista’s lifestyle amenities. Guests participated in activities at the paddle court, basketball court, and mini golf area, engaging first-hand with the development’s recreational offerings.

Tribute to the nation

The event commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, accompanied by the UAE national anthem, setting a tone of national pride and significance for the occasion.

Following this, guests were presented with a series of curated visual showcases, including a tribute to Dubai’s unstoppable progress, a corporate film highlighting Prestige One’s growth journey, and a dedicated presentation of Vista by Prestige One.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative cake-cutting, marking the official handover of Vista by Prestige One.

Vista, with over 350,000 sq ft of built-up area, offers expansive views across Dubai Sports City along with a range of lifestyle-focused amenities designed to enhance modern urban living.

Handover of The Residence

Prestige One Developments has also recently completed the handover of The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) two weeks prior. The G+5 low-rise development reflects the company’s focus on community-oriented living, with thoughtfully designed shared spaces and everyday convenience at its core.

“Vista began with a clear vision — to create something with real presence, strong design, and panoramic golf course views,” says Saifi. “Seeing it completed today, and the value it has created for our buyers, makes this a meaningful milestone for us.

“We continue to move forward across all our projects, with nearly 2,500 units currently under construction and all sites active, maintaining our focus on quality, consistency, and delivering what we promise.”

20 active developments in Dubai

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Prestige One Developments has awarded contracts exceeding Dh500 million this month to new contractors across multiple projects. These include the first Hilton waterfront-branded residences, Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City, along with The One by Prestige One, the company’s future headquarters, and The Boulevard by Prestige One, ensuring steady progress across its growing portfolio.

With more than 20 active developments across Dubai, Prestige One continues to demonstrate strong delivery momentum, reinforcing its position as a dynamic player in the emirate’s real estate landscape.