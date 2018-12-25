Prime office rental rates in the emirate stand at Dh1,770 per square metre per year, and although this is a slight drop on 2017 figures, there is an increasing trend towards the signing of longer leases (5-10 years), demonstrating a commitment to the Dubai market and the importance placed on securing and retaining premium office space. There are a number of up-and-coming areas where we can expect to see an increase in future supply in the coming years. Jumeriah Lakes Towers comes out top with 26 per cent, while Tecom (12 per cent), Trade Centre (11 per cent), DIFC (10 per cent) and Dubai South (10 per cent) provide key alternative prime locations.