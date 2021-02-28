The Hivery in Al Barsha has the hexagonal pattern of a honeycomb maze Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai architect Prasoon Shrivastava’s architecture design studio uses new-age technology for integrated digital delivery of projects. An architect by profession, with a background in construction, Shrivastava’s keen eye for detail, penchant for storytelling and curiosity has influenced the Prasoon Design Studio’s current design approach, where each individual is encouraged to create architectural narratives that connect buildings to their community.

Power of design and architecture

“We believe in the transformative power of design and architecture in shaping a bond between memories and space. It can narrate powerful stories through which we share our past, create our future and celebrate our present. For us, architecture and design are all about creating those stories, a sense of placemaking through planning, spaces, connections and design,” says Shrivastava. The design studio has worked on luxury resorts to gleaming skyscrapers, bespoke residential spaces to sustainable urban infrastructure.

Covid-19 has made the design and construction industry rely on technology throughout the entire project lifecycle, says Prasoon Shrivastava Image Credit: Supplied

Headquartered in the Dubai Design District, Prasoon Design Studio’s projects have included The Hivery in Al Barsha, a 72m high residential building with 15 levels of apartments with an iconic façade that has evolved from the hexagonal pattern of a honeycomb maze; an ultra-luxe villa in Palm Jumeirah with a modern minimalist outlook; the Marmoris, a 24-storey tower of luxurious three-bedroom apartments that feature a bold and unflinching complex architectural geometry. The building’s double facade includes a glass curtain wall that floods the interior with natural light and reduces reliance on artificial lighting, while the latticed exoskeleton provides solar shading.

The villa in Palm Jumeirah designed by Prasoon Design Studio Image Credit: Supplied

Among its overseas projects, there is the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel- Anichi in the Caribbean and the Voyager in Goa, a commercial development designed on the fishing boats swarming the waters of the Indian coastal city. “We ensure that each of the individual project components and projects as a whole are meticulously coordinated in a highly structured endeavour to constrain them in their defined time and cost frame. Our construction project management solutions oversee all stages of the construction lifecycle, from concept or pre-construction to post-construction and project closure. Our project lifecycle management is backed by our in-house Artificial Intelligence-driven construction management platform, Zepth, which ensures that our projects are delivered on budget and schedule,” says Prasoon.

The Voyager in Goa Image Credit: Supplied

Regional built environment

He says, Middle-East cities are defined by their infrastructure, from skyscrapers to man-made islands, from myriad landmark buildings to heritage Islamic architecture. The built environment of the region intrigues interest across the world, inviting expats and tourists to bask in the glory of jaw-dropping architecture.

“But in recent times, Covid-19 has substantially altered the entire ecosystem where design and construction industry have accelerated adoption and reliance on technology throughout the entire project lifecycle. The unexpected uncertainty, movement restrictions and the need to deliver have forced us to adopt more reliable, accountable and proven methods that some construction technologies can effectively deliver” Prasoon explains.

New-age architecture firms like the Prasoon Design Studio are now taking advantage of cutting-edge technological interventions and the principles of storytelling to create efficient built form that resonates with its occupants, creates an unforgettable experience while being mindful of the environment.

The Marmoris, a 24-storey tower of luxurious three-bedroom apartments, has a bold complex architectural geometry Image Credit: Supplied

Through their studio in Dubai Design District, the team has been working on some exciting developments to enable integrated digital delivery of projects in a common data environment. From computational designs to creating intriguing geometries to 5D BIM integration for quick delivery, from robotics-like drones to facilitate site 3D models and remote site surveying to deep-project management capabilities, the studio has revolutionised the industry into an efficient ecosystem of optimised project delivery.