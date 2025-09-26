Oracle, Salesforce, and Genesys team up with Wadan Developments to lead a new era of smart living in the UAE

Wadan positions itself as a smart living pioneer in the region with a vision beyond luxury
In a defining moment for the future of real estate in the region, Wadan Developments has entered into strategic partnerships with global technology powerhouses such as Oracle, Salesforce and Genesys. This transformative collaboration is set to accelerate Wadan’s mission to create fully connected, intelligent communities across the UAE where technology, luxury, and sustainability come together in seamless harmony.
The agreement was formalised during a high-level signing ceremony at Wadan’s Downtown Dubai headquarters, bringing together senior leadership from all four companies. The event marked the launch of a bold cross-industry alliance that brings enterprise-grade innovation to the real estate landscape.
At the core of Wadan Development’s approach is a deep commitment to innovation-driven living. Its developments are envisioned not just as residential spaces, but as digitally enabled ecosystems, thoughtfully designed around wellness, automation, and next-generation convenience. With technology now central to how people live, work, and connect, Wadan is positioning itself as a smart living pioneer in the region with a vision beyond luxury.
Each technology partner will play a critical role in this transformation.
Oracle will deliver a robust cloud infrastructure and predictive data systems, enabling Wadan to automate internal processes, enhance operational efficiency, and proactively manage projects and resources in real time.
Genesys will integrate AI-powered customer engagement platforms, ensuring smooth, personalised experiences for residents and clients across every stage of the journey from enquiries and move-ins to daily support and lifestyle services.
Salesforce will lead the digital transformation of the customer lifecycle, offering a unified platform to manage property sales, handovers, service requests, and ongoing community interactions, all accessible via a streamlined mobile-first experience.
This end-to-end technology integration will first be implemented at Nuvana by Wadan, the company’s flagship development on Dubai Islands. Set to become a benchmark in smart luxury living, Nuvana will combine sustainable architecture with intelligent systems, setting a new bar for digitally enabled communities. Future developments will continue this model, embedding scalable digital infrastructure and human-centric design into every project.
“This collaboration represents more than a tech upgrade, it’s a fundamental shift in how we imagine and build the communities of tomorrow,” says a Wadan spokesperson. “By bringing together the world’s top enterprise technology providers, we’re creating places that are not just luxurious, but smart, sustainable, and deeply connected.”
As Wadan Developments continues to scale its portfolio, this visionary alliance reinforces its role as a leader in future-ready living, setting new standards for what it means to live well in a connected world.
