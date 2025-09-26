Oracle, Salesforce, and Genesys team up with Wadan Developments to lead a new era of smart living in the UAE

In a defining moment for the future of real estate in the region, Wadan Developments has entered into strategic partnerships with global technology powerhouses such as Oracle, Salesforce and Genesys. This transformative collaboration is set to accelerate Wadan’s mission to create fully connected, intelligent communities across the UAE where technology, luxury, and sustainability come together in seamless harmony.

The agreement was formalised during a high-level signing ceremony at Wadan’s Downtown Dubai headquarters, bringing together senior leadership from all four companies. The event marked the launch of a bold cross-industry alliance that brings enterprise-grade innovation to the real estate landscape.

At the core of Wadan Development’s approach is a deep commitment to innovation-driven living. Its developments are envisioned not just as residential spaces, but as digitally enabled ecosystems, thoughtfully designed around wellness, automation, and next-generation convenience. With technology now central to how people live, work, and connect, Wadan is positioning itself as a smart living pioneer in the region with a vision beyond luxury.

A smart living pioneer